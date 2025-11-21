Real Madrid are reportedly planning to retain the services of striker Gonzalo Garcia during the winter transfer window despite interest from Leeds United.

Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision regarding the short-term future of Leeds United target Gonzalo Garcia.

The 21-year-old is hot property as the winter trading point approaches, with Brighton & Hove Albion also supposedly keen on the player.

Garcia burst onto the first-team scene at the beginning of the summer, starring for Xabi Alonso's men at the Club World Cup in the United States.

The youngster netted four goals in six matches at the tournament, starting the heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Since making the step up from the youth side of Los Blancos, Garcia has featured in 21 competitive matches, scoring five goals in that period.

Real Madrid make Garcia decision?

According to Catalan outlet E-Noticies, Real Madrid have come to a decision regarding the availability of Garcia in the winter window.

The report claims that Los Blancos head coach Alonso does not want to lose the services of the 21-year-old during the New Year trading point.

It was previously understood that Garcia would be available for a permanent or loan-to-buy deal in the region of £17m at the start of 2026.

However, after impressive displays during the November international break for Spain Under-21s, Garcia has supposedly increased his own value in the eyes of Alonso.

That being said, Garcia has struggled for regular first-team minutes this season, starting just the single La Liga match across seven appearances.

Leeds back to the drawing board

In the midst of a relegation battle, signing a player with the quality of Real Madrid's Garcia would have represented a real coup for Leeds.

However, with news emerging of Alonso's fondness of the marksman, it appears that Daniel Farke's side need to go back to the drawing board ahead of the January window.

Leeds are not currently in the bottom three but risk falling into further trouble due to their lack of firepower in attack, with the Whites scoring just 10 goals in 11 Premier League matches to date.