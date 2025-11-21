Brighton & Hove head coach Fabian Hurzeler provides the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove head coach Fabian Hurzeler has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls played out a goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace in their most recent top-flight fixture prior to November’s international break and had to cope without a number of first-team players.

Star winger Kaoru Mitoma has missed Brighton’s last six games in all competitions with an ankle injury and did not represent Japan on international duty this month.

The 28-year-old was spotted at Brighton’s training ground during the international break, though, and Hurzeler has revealed that he is “getting close” to a return, with a late call to be made on is availability this weekend.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Hurzeler said: "It's not an easy thing to predict [when Mitoma will return]. In the last international break I said it's just a question of two or three weeks.

“But now he's getting close. He has to handle the pain, so it's not a big issue, everything is healed, so he should be fine. We just have to see how he can handle the pain."

March “really close” to return, Milner, Webster remain sidelined

Hurzeler has also issued a fresh update on Solly March who continues to recover from a troublesome knee injury and last made a competitive appearance for Brighton on April 26.

"He is getting really close,” said Hurzeler. “It's only a question of two or three weeks maybe until we see him back. This will be exciting for me, for us, for him, to see him back in our group.

“He’s been out for a long time and we are all looking forward to having him back."

Midfielder James Milner and defender Adam Webster also remain in the treatment room as they continue to recover from respective muscle and knee injuries.

"James is out for the next two or three weeks. Adam is long term,” Hurzeler told reporters.

On a positive note, the German boss has confirmed that Yasin Ayari (ankle), Brajan Gruda (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) are all in contention to play against Brentford this weekend.

Meanwhile, there was no mention of Tom Watson in Hurzeler’s press conference; the winger missed the draw with Crystal Palace due to a minor injury and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved against Brentford.

Hurzeler ‘privileged’ to be Brighton boss ahead of 50th match

Brighton currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and Hurzeler is preparing for his 50th game in charge of the club in all competitions since his appointment in July 2024, although he will serve a touchline ban against Brentford after picking up three yellow cards this season.

At the age of 32 years and 269 days, Hurzeler will become the youngest ever manager to reach that milestone in the Premier League, surpassing Chris Coleman’s record set in September 2004 (34 years, 107 days).

"I've always emphasised that being the head coach of Brighton is a privilege,” said Hurzeler. “So, I am really proud and really proud of working with really good staff members, really good experts that drive a really good culture.

"I am really privileged that I work with great leaders, great personalities as players, with a really great group, a group that drives the togetherness and tries to get better every day, no matter the circumstances or adversity that they face.

"The biggest thing I really love about the job is to see a team developing, an individual developing, and all these kinds of things, I really enjoy doing it.

"I always emphasised that this club is special, this club has a great identity, and I think identity is the most important.

"We are going to keep on trying and working hard. We are known for our great values, but we want to be known for success."

Across his 49 games in charge of Brighton, Hurzeler has celebrated 20 victories and has also overseen 17 draws and 12 defeats, with his team scoring 111 goals and conceding 83 in the process.

