Team News: Brighton vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls played out a goalless stalemate with Crystal Palace prior to the international break, while the Bees secured a 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION vs. BRENTFORD

 

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (muscle)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Tom Watson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (ACL), Antoni Milambo (ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee), Benjamin Arthur (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago

