Brighton & Hove Albion come from behind against in-form Brentford to snatch all three points in a 2-1 Premier League win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off an impressive 2-1 Premier League comeback win against in-form Brentford at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls started brightly and were the first to force a save in this game when Yankuba Minteh set up a Mats Wieffer strike that tested Caoimhin Kelleher, before Georginio Rutter came close from the resulting corner.

However, the Bees remained calm, and after seeing an earlier effort ruled out for offside, Igor Thiago played in Dango Ouattara, who was then brought down in the box by the hosts' Carlos Baleba.

Keith Andrews's number nine stepped up and coolly finished from the penalty spot to open the scoring, sending Bart Verbruggen the wrong way to net his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Fabian Hurzeler's side refused to give up, and when Danny Welbeck notched an equaliser with 20 minutes to play, the tension in the ground rose.

Almost inevitably, Brighton then found a late winner through Jack Hinshelwood, whose volley from the edge of the 18-yard box was a strike deserving of the three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Brighton tried to make a quick start, but despite producing four shots on target within the opening 30 minutes, they found themselves behind midway through the first half.

However, they showed spirit to come from behind against one of the most in-form clubs around, and they now sit fifth in the table, just one point outside the top four.

As for Brentford, they had won four of their five games prior to the international break, and Andrews will be particularly disappointed that his side were overturned after taking the lead this weekend.

On the other hand, the Bees were tipped by many for relegation at the start of the campaign, but they are currently five points clear of the drop zone and only three short of the top five.

If fans are looking for a silver lining, striker Thiago continued his excellent start to the season, and he netted the opening goal once again on Saturday - the fourth time he has done so in 2025-26.

The striker also now has seven goals from his last seven Premier League games, and if Andrews can keep him firing, then the Bees could be pushing for European football in May.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

29th min: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Brentford (Igor Thiago)

A move that started with goalkeeper Kelleher sees Thiago play the ball to Ouattara in the Brighton box, and the former Bournemouth man is brought down by a sliding challenge from Baleba.

Thiago remains composed from 12 yards, and after a stuttered run-up, sends Verbruggen the wrong way and slots his penalty into the bottom-left corner.

71st min: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Brentford (Danny Welbeck)

Minteh takes a pass down with his thigh on the right flank, where HE cuts inside past his marker and clips a fantastic cross to Welbeck near the penalty spot.

The 34-year-old striker then produces an excellent first-time finish with his studs to nestle the ball in the bottom-right corner and level the score.

84th min: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Brentford (Jack Hinshelwood)

Involved once again, Minteh dribbles infield and fires a powerful strike towards Kelleher's goal, and after his effort is blocked, Hinshelwood hits a bouncing volley from the edge of the box off the rebound into the bottom-right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - YANKUBA MINTEH

Brighton may have found themselves behind in the first half, but their determination allowed them to come from behind to take all three points.

Minteh was the driving force behind the Seagulls' revival, as he assisted Welbeck's equaliser before his blocked shot fell to Hinshelwood for the winner late on.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 64%-36% Brentford

Shots: Brighton 14-10 Brentford

Shots on target: Brighton 5-4 Brentford

Corners: Brighton 7-4 Brentford

Fouls: Brighton 10-9 Brentford

BEST STATS



Yankuba Minteh is the only player aged 21 or under to be directly involved in 15 Premier League goals since the start of last season. 7 goals, 8 assists. ⚽?️ pic.twitter.com/Ow78TQyOVI

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2025



Yankuba Minteh for Brighton vs. Brentford: ◉ Most touches in opp. box (8) ◉ Most successful take-ons (5) ◉ Most chances created (4) And he provided an assist. ?️#BHABRE pic.twitter.com/icIAIyUOIc

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 22, 2025



Only Erling Haaland (14) has scored more Premier League goals this season than Igor Thiago (nine). However, Thiago has scored twice as many penalties (four) as any other player. pic.twitter.com/KO44dkUYrF

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 22, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton will travel to take on Nottingham Forest next Sunday, dreaming of climbing into the top four with another win.

As for Brentford, they will host Burnley at the Gtech Community Stadium next Saturday, looking to get back on track.



