Every Premier League player at AFCON 2025

Sports Mole outlines the Premier League players who could be unavailable during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.





The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), hosted by Morocco, will offer a different experience for the participating teams and also for the Premier League.

Scheduled to commence on December 21, 2025, and conclude with the final on January 18, 2026, this tournament introduces an unprecedented logistical and tactical disruption to the English top flight.

Unlike previous iterations that often overlapped primarily with January fixtures, the 2025 edition cuts directly through the Premier League's festive period, traditionally the most congested and physically demanding phase of the season, comprising Boxing Day fixtures and the crucial New Year's schedule.

Although only one fixture — Manchester United vs Newcastle United — will be held on December 26 this year, matches are slated for December 27-28 and 30th before the turn of the year.

Initially scheduled for summer 2025, the new 32-team Club World Cup meant that Africa’s showpiece national team tournament was moved to December, thus disrupting several Premier League clubs.

While clubs are generally expected to release players a fortnight before the tournament begins, exceptions are often negotiated between clubs and national teams; some players join their national teams in the week leading up to their first match or even just days prior.

Here, Sports Mole outlines the Premier League players who are likely to be unavailable for a few weeks to a month, depending on their national team’s progress at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Premier League players at AFCON 2025

Arsenal

None

Aston Villa



Evann Guessand (Ivory Coast)





Amine Adli (Morocco)



With four-time champions Ghana missing out, Antoine Semenyo will be available for the duration of the finals, thoughthe forward's future at the turn of the year remains uncertain following revelations of a £65m release clause.



Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

(Burkina Faso)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)



Brighton & Hove Albion



Axel Tuanzebe (DR Congo)



Lyle Foster (South Africa)

(South Africa)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)



Chelsea

None



Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

(Senegal)

Christantus Uche (Nigeria)



Chadi Riad (Morocco)



Cheick Doucoure (Mali)



While Sarr is assured to be involved with the Senegal squad in Morocco, Uche, Riad and Doucoure are less certain for Nigeria, Morocco and Mali, respectively.

The Nigerian has yet to establish a regular role with the Eagles, making his spot in Eric Chelle's Super Eagles team uncertain, while Riad and Doucoure have not played competitively since January due to injury.

Ndiaye and Gueye are expected to be vital components for Senegal in Morocco, while Aznou has been uninvolved for the Atlas Lions since moving to Merseyside from Bayern Munich in the summer, making his involvement less likely.

Leeds United

None

Salah is the biggest absence for Premier League clubs, despite his form at the start of the season leaving much to be desired.

Arne Slot would much prefer selecting a team with Salah in it than one without the club legend, and it will be interesting to see how the Dutchman manages the period without the team's leading forward.



Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

(Egypt)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)



Manchester United



Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

(Cameroon)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)



Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)



Arguably the second-biggest miss after Salah for Liverpool, Mbeumo's absence at Manchester United will be felt at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international has scored four of his five Premier League goals for Ruben Amorim's team since the October international break, coinciding with the Red Devils' recent upswing.

Also likely to be missing during AFCON are Diallo and Mazraoui.

Newcastle United



Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)



Usually a certainty in DR Congo's squad, Wissa's injury situation, which has prevented him from featuring for the Magpies this season, means he could miss out on Sebastien Desabre's Cup of Nations team.





Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)





Wily Boly (Ivory Coast)



Ola Aina (Nigeria)



Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria)



While Sangare is expected to be part of the Ivory Coast team, Boly’s place in the Elephants team is uncertain.

Meanwhile, Aina is an injury doubt for Nigeria after undergoing hamstring surgery in September, while Taiwo Awoniyi has not played for the Super Eagles since October 2024.



Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco)



Habib Diarra (Senegal)



Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique)

(Mozambique)

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)



Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)



Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)



Noah Sadiki (DR Congo)



Sunderland are by far the worst-affected Premier League side, with at least seven players expected to leave Regis Le Bris's team during the tournament.

Diarra, however, has been out since September due to injury, making him uncertain for the finals.



Pape Sarr (Senegal)

(Senegal)

Yves Bissouma (Mali)



While Sarr is likely to be part of the Lions of Teranga squad, Bissouma's participation with Mali depends on his recovery from ankle surgery.

Like Semenyo for Bournemouth, Mohammed Kudus will be available for Spurs due to Ghana's failure to qualify.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo)

(DR Congo)

El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal)





Marshall Munetsi (Zimbabwe)



Tawanda Chirewa (Zimbabwe)



Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast)

(Ivory Coast)

Tolu Arokodare (Nigeria)



Jackson Tchatchoua (Cameroon)



Although Chirewa has not appeared for the first team this season, he is expected to be among the Wolves players absent during the Cup of Nations.