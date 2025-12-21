Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Two clubs 'join race' for Thomas Frank attacker as January concerns mount

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 20:29

Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson is reported to be a target for both Brentford and Ipswich Town, as well as Crystal Palace.

Spurs will be looking at the January transfer window as an opportunity to address their problems given their position in the Premier League, with the club 13th in the table with just 22 points after 17 matchweeks.

The team's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday has fuelled supporters' concerns that the playing squad is not strong enough to qualify for the Champions League.

It would not be surprising if Thomas Frank targeted the upcoming January window as a period in which to revamp his squad, something that could include a number of exits.

Winger Johnson has been linked with an exit, and Football Insider report that teams such as Brentford and Ipswich have joined the race for the Welshman's signature.

© Imago

Brennan Johnson exit: Why is Tottenham's attack so dysfunctional?

Johnson was the hero when he scored the winning goal in the Europa League final last season, but the forward has frequently been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

The forward has scored twice in 15 Premier League appearances this season, and once in four Champions League matches, but he is not the only attacker to have struggled under Frank.

Mohammed Kudus has only scored two goals in the top flight, while Mathys Tel, Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert have netted just five times between them in the Premier League.

Frank has been criticised for his playing style, with detractors arguing that his defensive approach has not helped platform his forwards.

The head coach experienced success with Brentford while using a pragmatic style, but it has so far not been effective against deep blocks.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Should Thomas Frank be sacked before the January transfer window?

While dismissing Frank so soon into his tenure would be seen as premature by some, the club's hierarchy must make sure they believe in the Dane's vision before sanctioning further deals.

Signing players that are suited to Frank's system could be detrimental to Tottenham's long-term future if they choose to dismiss him further down the line.

The fact he has so far been unable to get more from summer signings like Simons and Kudus is concerning, and adding more attackers to the squad might not solve systemic issues.