Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero sent off

Liverpool emerged as 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to two red cards for the hosts.

The opening half an hour of the match was dull, with neither side creating much, but the game was fundamentally changed when Xavi Simons recklessly raked his studs down the back of Virgil van Dijk's calf and was sent off.

Alexander Isak was brought on for the visitors at half time, and after Liverpool caught Tottenham out in their own third the striker swept home down the middle after a Florian Wirtz pass, but the centre-forward was taken off due to a tackle from Micky van de Ven as he shot.

Hugo Ekitike would give the Reds a 2-0 lead with 24 minutes left to play, when he directed Jeremie Frimpong's cross home.

Richarlison came on as a late substitute and scored a scrappy goal, but Cristian Romero was then sent off in stoppage time and ended the hosts' hopes of getting back into the game.

Liverpool end the afternoon in fifth place with 29 points, level with fourth-placed Chelsea, whereas Tottenham end the day in 13th place with 22 points.

Thomas Frank was under significant pressure prior to Saturday's match, and the loss at home against Liverpool will have added fuel to the fire.

The boss cannot be blamed for Simons's red card, but with Spurs now 13th in the table after 17 games, criticism should be expected.

Liverpool's win was Arne Slot's fourth in six games, and his side are now unbeaten in their past six matches in all competitions.

Going into Christmas on the back of three consecutive victories must be seen as a positive, and fans will be questioning whether they can get back into the title race if Arsenal drop points against Everton, though performances of late have not been particularly strong.

Slot has sacrificed the team's offensive output for defensive security, but whether results are sustainable while deploying such a style remains to be seen.

A big concern will be the injury to Isak, as the Reds will also be without Mohamed Salah for a period this winter, while Cody Gakpo is already sidelined because of a muscle problem.

33rd min: Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur) red card

Van Dijk goes to play the ball back to goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but Simons charges at him from behind and his studs rake down the Liverpool captain's calf.

Simons is sent off after a VAR check!

Alexander Isak goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (56th min, Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool)

Cristian Romero fires a loose ball at Alexis Mac Allister, and Liverpool launch forward at Tottenham's goal, with Florian Wirtz sliding Alexander Isak through before the striker sweeps the ball down the middle of goal.

What was Romero doing?

60th min: Alexander Isak (Liverpool) injury

When Isak struck the ball to score, Micky van de Ven charged in and caught the striker's foot beneath his body, and the Liverpool number nine cannot continue due to what looks like a serious knee injury.

Frimpong comes on.

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (66th min, Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool)

Frimpong loops a deflected cross into the middle of Tottenham's penalty area, and Ekitike rises highest to meet the ball and head it back towards the right post to make it 2-0.

That should be game over!

Richarlison goal vs. Liverpool (83rd min, Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool)

After Liverpool fail to clear a set piece, the ball lands at the feet of Richarlison, who instinctively swipes past Alisson.

Game on!

93rd min: Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) red card

Romero wins a foul after competing for a ball in the air with Ibrahima Konate, but the Spurs defender kicks out at his Liverpool counterpart, earning himself a second yellow.

Down to nine!

Florian Wirtz has taken a long time to settle into life in the Premier League, but his display against Tottenham was another step forward.

The German provided the assist for Isak's goal, and he also competed well physically, winning five of his eight ground duels.

Possession: Tottenham Hotspur 35%-65% Liverpool

Shots: Tottenham Hotspur 15-8 Liverpool

Shots on target: Tottenham Hotspur 4-4 Liverpool

Corners: Tottenham Hotspur 2-6 Liverpool

Fouls: Tottenham Hotspur 9-7 Liverpool

