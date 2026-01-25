Liverpool transfer news: Andrew Robertson 'decision' reached as Tottenham Hotspur circle for Arne Slot defender

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 23:19 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:02

Liverpool have decided against selling Andrew Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur this winter, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League on the weekend, losing 3-2 against Bournemouth, with the result leaving them in sixth place after the end of matchweek 23.

Robertson was brought on at half time for Milos Kerkez, and many fans thought that it could have been the left-back's final appearance for the club.

The Scotsman has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham, and there were reports suggesting Liverpool were in discussions to bring Kostas Tsimikas back from his loan spell at Roma to cover for his place in the squad.

However, David Ornstein has claimed in his latest piece for The Athletic that Roma have been unable to sanction Tsimikas's return as they have not yet found a replacement, meaning a deal to sell Robertson is not progressing.

© Imago / News Images

Why Liverpool have made the correct Andy Robertson sale decision

When looking at the Liverpool squad purely in terms of numbers, selling Robertson this window made little sense.

Arne Slot currently only has three centre-backs and three full-backs at the club, and with Joe Gomez now injured and Ibrahima Konate's return date uncertain, the Dutch coach only has four defenders for four spots.

Bringing in Kostas Tsimikas would arguably be a downgrade considering he would replace Robertson as Kerkez's backup, but he would not be able to operate in central defence if required.

With Liverpool still in the Champions League and in the FA Cup, Robertson's experience and leadership could also be vital, and the 31-year-old may still play an important role between now and the end of 2025-26.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Why are Liverpool not looking to sign a defender?

When Liverpool were defending the title in the 2020-21 campaign, many fans pointed out that the club only had three centre-backs in the squad, and the decision to head into the season understaffed at the back ultimately cost them the chance of retaining their crown.

The Reds have not been reliably linked to any defender this winter, and they look set to head into the rest of the campaign light at the back.

Virgil van Dijk is 34, Konate and Gomez are both injury prone, Jeremie Frimpong has already picked up two muscle injures and Slot revealed that Kerkez was subbed against Bournemouth as he was at risk of an issue.

The decision to wait until the summer to sign players is odd considering the Reds are sixth and at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Perhaps the club are reluctant to spend further on Slot given he has underperformed as head coach, and they would instead prefer to let a new manager shape the squad to their liking in the summer.