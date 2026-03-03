Barcelona receive Harry Kane contract update as Bayern Munich look to 'accelerate' talks over new deal

By Ben Sully | 03 Mar 2026 00:52

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to 'accelerate' talks with Harry Kane's camp over a new contract amid interest from Barcelona and the Premier League.

Kane may only be in his third season with Bayern, but he has already cemented himself as one of the club's best strikers with a return of 130 goals from 133 competitive matches.

The 32-year-old has netted 45 of those efforts in 37 appearances during the current campaign, including a fourth consecutive Bundesliga brace in Saturday's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Kane is currently focusing on Bayern's bid to add the Bundesliga, Champions League and the DFB-Pokal to the German Super Cup they have already won this season.

Bayern insisting on new Kane contract

However, there is some uncertainty about whether he will still be at the Allianz Arena come the start of the 2026-27 season, having entered the final 18 months of his Bayern contract.

Catalan giants Barcelona are among the clubs that have been linked with a potential move, although Kane has dismissed suggestions that he has already discussed a transfer to the Blaugrana.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kane is also attracting interest from the Premier League and Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer window.

In a bid to fend off the transfer interest, Bayern are planning to 'accelerate' contract talks with Kane's representatives in the coming months.

Bayern confident in Kane stay

Romano states that Kane will not just consider the finances on offer before deciding whether to sign a new deal with Bayern.

The England captain will also take into account his family and personal goals when it comes to making the final decision over his next steps.

From Bayern's perspective, they are confident that Kane will still be at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians will surely do everything it takes to keep their star striker, knowing that it will be tough to find a suitable replacement for Vincent Kompany's squad.