Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery reportedly wants to be reunited with former striker if Ollie Watkins departs

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Mar 2026 00:01 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 00:02

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to reignite their interest in Nicolas Jackson as Unai Emery looks to reshape his attacking options ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The West Midlands outfit have maintained a position of strength in the Premier League this term but are expected to oversee a significant turnover in their frontline during the summer transfer window.

With persistent reports suggesting that Ollie Watkins could be allowed to depart Villa Park, the hierarchy have begun identifying potential successors to lead the line in the Champions League.

Emery is a long-term admirer of the Senegal international, having previously worked with the forward during their time together at Villarreal.

While a move to Villa failed to materialise last year, the club appear ready to test Chelsea's resolve once again following the player's stint in the Bundesliga.

Emery reportedly eyes summer move for Jackson

© Imago

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Aston Villa have turned their attention toward a permanent deal for Jackson after his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old has found regular starts difficult to come by in Germany due to Harry Kane, but the above source notes that the forward's underlying statistics remain highly encouraging for potential suitors.

Jackson is currently averaging 0.61 goals and 2.22 chances created per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga while maintaining a high volume of touches in the opposition box.

These metrics have convinced Emery that the striker can thrive in a more prominent role within his tactical system at Villa Park.

The Spanish coach has reportedly sanctioned a fresh pursuit of the forward as the club looks to add more physicality and directness to their offensive transition.

Will contract length pose hurdle for Villa in Jackson negotiations?

© Imago

Jackson is currently tied to the West London club until 2033, having signed a nine-year deal in September 2024, which provides the Blues with significant leverage in any upcoming negotiations.

While Bayern are not expected to exercise their option to sign the striker permanently following a spell under Vincent Kompany, Chelsea will still demand a substantial fee to sanction a domestic exit.

Villa will hope that the prospect of a reunion with Emery can entice the player to push for a move back to the Premier League.

The success of any deal may depend on the West Londoners' willingness to compromise on their valuation for a player who appears to be surplus to requirements under their current regime.