Nicolas Jackson transfer news: Bayern Munich 'reach decision' on Chelsea striker's loan future

Bayern Munich have reportedly reached a definitive conclusion regarding the future of Nicolas Jackson following a challenging loan spell in the Bundesliga.

The Senegal international secured a temporary switch to the Allianz Arena on the final day of the summer transfer window after a period of significant unrest at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson had fallen out of favour under former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and was determined to seek a fresh start alongside fellow former Premier League stars in Bavaria.

While the German giants have maintained their dominance domestically, the 24-year-old has struggled to displace the clinical Harry Kane in Vincent Kompany's starting lineup.

Bayern reportedly decline permanent move for 'frustrated' Jackson

As reported by CF Bayern Insider, the Bundesliga leaders have internally decided not to trigger the permanent purchase option for the Chelsea striker.

Jackson’s deal is believed to have included an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £56.2m, but the clause was dependent on the player starting 40 matches across all competitions this season.

To date, the forward has managed just five starts in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League, recording a total of five goals and one assist.

It is understood that Jackson is increasingly frustrated with his bit-part role, often remaining an unused substitute even in fixtures where the result is beyond doubt.

Consequently, Bayern have no intention of negotiating a separate permanent transfer once the current loan arrangement expires in June.

What does the future hold for Jackson at Chelsea?

Although Maresca is now gone, it remains to be seen whether Jackson can resurrect his career in West London under Liam Rosenior.

The striker is currently under a long-term contract at Chelsea until 2031, which presents a significant financial hurdle for the Blues if they look to move him on permanently.

The above source reports interest from several clubs in the Saudi Pro League who could realistically finance a deal for the £32m signing, though the player's preference regarding a move to the Middle East is currently unknown.

Chances at Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out, considering that Joao Pedro remains the club's dependable forward, while Liam Delap's debut season has been a mixed to disappointing experience.