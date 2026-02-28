Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz 05

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Feb 2026 02:04

Saturday's Bundesliga matches could reveal the destination of the title, with the day's action headlined by Der Klassiker.

Borussia Dortmund must win if they are to seriously challenge league-leaders Bayern Munich, while Hoffenheim's clash with St Pauli will also impact the race for Europe and the battle for survival.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen will hope to close in on the top four by beating Mainz 05, while Werder Bremen could boost their chances of survival if they take three points from Heidenheim.

Borussia Monchengladbach's game against Union Berlin will also have significance on the relegation battle.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto

The PreZero Arena will be the backdrop for a Bundesliga clash that could impact the race for Champions League football and the relegation battle on Saturday, when Hoffenheim host St Pauli.

Die Kraichgauer are hoping to return to winning ways this weekend, while Kiezkicker are aiming to build on their own victory last time out.

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 St Pauli

Hoffenheim may have won just one of their last three games, but their form more broadly - as well as their excellent record at home - suggests that they could return to winning ways on Saturday.

In contrast, St Pauli have struggled on the road this term, and their defensive frailty could be their downfall this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. St Pauli, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Noah Wedel

The Bundesliga is gearing up for a basement battle this Saturday afternoon as Werder Bremen welcome Heidenheim to the Weserstadion for a fixture with huge relegation implications.

Currently occupying the two bottom places in the table, both clubs are running out of time to turn things around and secure their top-tier status for next season.

We say: Werder Bremen 1-3 Heidenheim

With both teams on the brink of Bundesliga relegation, we are unlikely to get a free-flowing classic at the Weserstadion.

Tensions are expected to be through the roof, which is why we are leaning towards a goalless draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / MIS

Borussia Monchengladbach appear to be sleepwalking into a Bundesliga relegation battle, and they will be desperate to shake off their poor run of form when they host Union Berlin this Saturday afternoon.

Die Eisernen are not exactly flying themselves, but they did end their recent winless run with a victory over Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and will arrive at Borussia Park with a bit of momentum.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Union Berlin

Union Berlin will fancy their chances at Borussia Park following their impressive performance against Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Gladbach will have the home advantage, and they will be capable of offering some resistance.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Union Berlin, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Bayer Leverkusen risk being cut adrift from the Bundesliga's top four if they lose against visitors Mainz 05 at Bay Arena on Saturday.

The sixth-placed hosts have 39 points but they could end the weekend seven points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart, while 13th-placed Mainz have 22 points having drawn 1-1 with Hamburger SV on February 20.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Mainz 05

Leverkusen's attacking performances have let the team down recently, but they are fortunate that Mainz have rarely enjoyed travelling.

The visitors' record against their hosts is poor, so while the home team may encounter problems, they should still come away with three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Bayern Munich can strike a fatal blow to Borussia Dortmund's title hopes by beating their hosts at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday in the second Der Klassiker of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season.

Second-placed BVB's points tally only increased to 52 after drawing 2-2 with RB Leipzig last weekend, and that means Bayern come into the clash eight points ahead of their opponents with just 11 matchweeks remaining.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund's recent performances have significant room for improvement, but their form at Signal Iduna Park has been excellent.

Bayern Munich's goalscoring prowess is unrivalled, and while they may not keep a clean sheet, they should still have enough to avoid defeat at least.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and possible lineups