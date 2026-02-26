Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Feb 2026 18:31

Bayern Munich can strike a fatal blow to Borussia Dortmund's title hopes by beating their hosts at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday in the second Der Klassiker of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season.

Second-placed BVB's points tally only increased to 52 after drawing 2-2 with RB Leipzig last weekend, and that means Bayern come into the clash eight points ahead of their opponents with just 11 matchweeks remaining.

Match preview

A stalemate with Leipzig is in isolation not a poor result, but it will concern Niko Kovac that his team had to come back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a point.

Black and Yellow suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Italian side coming back from a 2-0 loss in the first leg of their playoff tie to advance into the round of 16 at the Germans' expense.

Kovac's side have now conceded more goals in their two most recent clashes (six) than they had in their prior six games (five).

BVB are undefeated in their past 16 Bundesliga fixtures, achieving victory 11 times, and they have won nine and drawn two of their 11 league matches at home.

No other team have conceded fewer goals at home in the Bundesliga this season than Dortmund (eight), and they have also scored at least two goals in eight of their past nine at Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern Munich led 3-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt by the 68th minute on February 21, and though they claimed three points, the Eagles netted twice in the closing 13 minutes to give Vincent Kompany's side a scare.

The Bavarians' triumph was their fourth in a row, but they have looked more vulnerable defensively having conceded 10 times in their last eight league games, whereas they had only conceded 11 goals in their opening 15 Bundesliga fixtures.

At the other end of the pitch, the visitors cannot be faulted considering they have found the back of the net 85 times in the top flight and are on track to score 126 goals and break the division's record for most scored in a single season (101).

Der Klassiker has often been closely fought in recent seasons, with both teams winning once and drawing twice in their past four encounters, though it was Kompany's side that emerged as 2-1 victors in October 2025.

Three points for Bayern would represent their eighth win in nine away outings, and it would also be their ninth consecutive match on the road without defeat.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

W

W

D

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

L

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

W

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

Dortmund have often started Emre Can and Niklas Sule in defence, but because they are currently plagued by groin and thigh injuries respectively, Ramy Bensebaini could partner Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha have regularly been chosen to partner each other in a double pivot, and the pair will need to screen the defence if they are to keep Bayern at bay.

Centre-forward Serhou Guirassy has scored six goals in his last six games, though having not found the back of the net for two matches, Dortmund may have to rely on the threat provided by Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt.

Bayern's biggest absentee is left-back Alphonso Davies, who unfortunately picked up yet another injury when his side clashed with Frankfurt, and he is set for several weeks on the sidelines.

Josip Stanisic could be forced to fill in on the left side of defence, while Joshua Kimmich is certain to be stationed in midfield with Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Harry Kane will be tasked with leading the Bavarians' attack, supported by forwards Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund's recent performances have significant room for improvement, but their form at Signal Iduna Park has been excellent.

Bayern Munich's goalscoring prowess is unrivalled, and while they may not keep a clean sheet, they should still have enough to avoid defeat at least.

