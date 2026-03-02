Bournemouth lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Andoni Iraola faces Evanilson concern

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Mar 2026 01:45

Bournemouth striker Evanilson was taken off against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday, and he is a doubt for his side's game against Brentford on Tuesday.

The forward scored against Sunderland after coming on as a substitute, but he was forced off due to a dead leg, and boss Andoni Iraola may avoid risking him against Brentford.

Eli Junior Kroupi looks likely to continue up front, and he will need support from the likes of Amine Adli and David Brooks.

Considering Justin Kluivert is dealing with an injury, Marcus Tavernier could start in an advanced midfield role, while Ryan Christie may partner Alex Scott in a double pivot.

Lewis Cook would have been an option as either a midfielder or a right-back if not for a hamstring injury.

Alex Jimenez is almost certain to retain his place in the XI on the right side of a back four, and he will be asked to protect goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic alongside James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Adli, Tavernier, Brooks; Kroupi

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this match