Andoni Iraola delivers Evanilson update after striker sustains injury in Sunderland draw

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 18:55

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has admitted he is unsure whether Evanilson will be available for Tuesday's home clash with Brentford after being forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

The striker started Saturday's lunchtime kickoff on the bench before he was introduced at half time with his team trailing by one goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Evanilson went on to net the all-important equaliser just past the hour mark, heading in off the underside of the crossbar after meeting Marcus Tavernier's deep cross.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian striker, he picked up a dead leg in the closing stages and was subsequently replaced by midfielder Alex Toth.

Evanilson emerges as doubt for Brentford clash

Evanilson now faces a race against time to shake off the issue in time for Tuesday's meeting with Brentford at the Vitality Stadium.

"He has a dead leg," Iraola told reporters after the game. "There has been quite a strong collision with [Dan] Ballard. It's not an injury, but he was in pain, limping, and we had to make the change.

"There's not a lot of time until the next game at Brentford in two or three days. I'm hoping he can be available, but I really don't know now."

Evanilson at least managed to extend Bournemouth's unbeaten run to eight top-flight matches with his sixth league goal of the season.

Iraola underwhelmed by 12th draw

However, Iraola was left frustrated by a familiar result, having seen his side draw 12 of their 28 league games this season - more than any other side in the top flight.

"It's 12 draws, we are showing we are almost always competitive in the games," Iraola said.

"But draws, in the end, are not rewarded big, and the feeling is like, just one point."

The point leaves Bournemouth in ninth place in the Premier League table, with six points separating them from Chelsea in sixth position.

The Cherries are harbouring ambitions of securing European football for the first time in their history, especially as there is a possibility that more European spots will open up in the league as the season progresses.