Preview: Bournemouth vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

With hosts Bournemouth and visitors Brentford in with a chance of qualifying for Europe, a victory in the Premier League on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium could be crucial.

The Cherries come into the clash having drawn 1-1 with Sunderland on Saturday, a result that left them in ninth place with 39 points, whereas Brentford's all-action 4-3 win against Burnley left them in seventh place with 43 points.

Match preview

Bournemouth dominated many attacking metrics when they faced the Black Cats, producing 21 shots with 62% possession, but they had to come from behind to equalise in the second half.

To Andoni Iraola's credit, his side have now won the third most points from losing positions in the top flight this season (15), though the team may not be able to afford to go behind for the fourth time in five league matches on Tuesday.

The Cherries' stalemate with Sunderland extended their unbeaten streak to seven games, though a pont against Brentford would represent their fourth draw in five clashes.

Bournemouth only managed to score four times in their past four contests, but they only conceded three goals in that period, half the total they conceded in their prior four fixtures.

Iraola has experienced one defeat in his seven most recent home outings, and while they only won two of those matches, they did face the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in those games.

Brentford came out on top against Burnley in one of the Premier League's most chaotic clashes of 2025-26, surrendering their 3-0 lead when the Clarets netted their third on the hour mark, but Mikkel Damsgaard's 93rd-minute winner rescued all three points.

In the three games prior to their victory against Burnley, the club had only found the back of the net twice, and fans may be concerned that their side have now conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven top-flight contests.

Seventh will almost certainly be enough for Keith Andrews's team to qualify for the Conference League, but they are only two points from sixth-placed Chelsea, and his players do not have to play tiring European fixtures this season unlike the Blues.

The Bees have already faced Bournemouth twice this term, winning 4-1 in December 2025 and 2-0 in August that year, with the visitors undefeated in their past nine meetings with their hosts.

Brentford have triumphed in four of their six most recent matches in all competitions, though their success against Burnley was their first in three Premier League games, with the club having won once, drawn once and lost once in that time.

Andrews has overseen four consecutive victories away from home, as well as seven wins in eight matches on the road, a period in which they kept four clean sheets.

Bournemouth Premier League form:

W

W

D

W

D

D

Brentford Premier League form:

L

W

W

D

L

W

Brentford form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

Bournemouth are renowned for their aggressive press, and fielding the same XI that started against Sunderland could be risky, so perhaps Amine Adli could replace winger Rayan.

Centre-backs Marco Senesi and James Hill are certain inclusions in the backline, while Ryan Christie may partner Alex Scott in a double pivot.

Striker Evanilson would likely have come into Iraola's plans, but the forward was subbed off against Sunderland despite himself coming on as a substitute, and his injury woes should lead to another start for Eli Junior Kroupi.

Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to return to the XI after missing his side's match against Burnley due to the birth of his child.

The shot-stopper is set to be protected by central defenders Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins, especially after the latter was rested against Burnley.

Jordan Henderson is an option in midfield, while winger Kevin Schade will hope to link well with number nine Igor Thiago.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Adli, Tavernier, Brooks; Kroupi

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford

Bournemouth may boast an excellent home record, but their opponents have often experienced success on the road.

Brentford could threaten in behind the Cherries' defence during counter-attacks, but their leaky defence could cost them the chance to claim victory.

