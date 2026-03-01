Preview: Rotherham United vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Mar 2026 16:20

Playing their second home fixture in the space of four days, struggling Rotherham United welcome Mansfield Town to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday night for a huge clash in the League One relegation battle.

The Millers ended a run of four straight losses last time out after securing a well-needed 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, while the Stags' winless run continued after surrendering a two-goal lead at home to AFC Wimbledon and having to settle for a draw.

Matthew Hamshaw's side gave their survival hopes a big boost with an early Joe Rafferty strike helping them to a big home win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Millers took the lead after just seven minutes and spent the remaining 83 minutes producing a high-quality defensive display ensuring a clean sheet went along with the three points, a combination they hope they can continue as the business end of the season draws closer.

That result ended a worrying slide of four consecutive defeats which had followed an impressive 4-0 victory away at Exeter City, and it offered a reminder of the resilience still present within the squad.

However, despite the positive result on the weekend, they remain in the depths of the League One relegation zone, having won nine, drawn seven and lost 17 of their 33 League One outings to sit 23rd in the table.

With that said, a win on Tuesday night could see Rotherham United leapfrog the teams surrounding them and enter next weekend outside the bottom four.

Mansfield Town, meanwhile, find themselves just outside the relegation zone and in need of a good run to lift them further clear of danger.

Their winless run was extended to eight games after they allowed Wimbledon to come back from behind on two occasions and snatch a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

As well as the disappointing stalemate at the weekend, Nigel Clough's side have drawn four more and lost three times since their last league victory.

That said, they did enjoy a memorable FA Cup moment amid their league struggles, claiming a 2-1 victory over Premier League side Burnley to book their place in the fifth round, evidence that they remain capable of rising to the occasion.

Despite their poor form, Mansfield sit four points clear of the bottom four and could extend that cushion to seven with what would be their 11th league win of the campaign.

The two relegation-threatened sides meet for the second time this season, after Dom Dwyer's 90th-minute winner helped Clough's side to a 2-1 win over the Millers back in September.

Rotherham United League One form:

W L L L L W

Mansfield Town League One form:

D D L L L D

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

D L W L L D

Team News

Rotherham United will be forced into changes after sustaining further injuries to their squad on Saturday.

Emmanuel Adegboyega came off because of an injury just 36 minutes into their weekend win and will miss this one, Zak Jules is a likely candidate to replace the defender.

Hamshaw will also be without Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Denzel Hall and Joe Powell, limiting his options as he seeks back-to-back victories.

Mansfield Town appear to have come away from their latest encounter with no injury concerns, but Clough may opt to change things up after giving away a lead on two separate occasions.

Expect a similar formation with a Jon Russell brace keeping him in the starting XI.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Jules, Baptiste, James; Benson, Yearwood; Martha, Watmore, Gray; Nombe

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

L. Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Russell, Reed, McLaughlin; Hendry; T. Roberts, Adeboyejo

We say: Rotherham United 1-1 Mansfield Town

Both teams find themselves nearer the relegation zone than they would have liked to be at this stage of the season and in desperate need of picking up more points. We expect a low-quality affair and the points being shared on the night.

