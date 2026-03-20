Preview: Lincoln City vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Mar 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 13:31

League One leaders Lincoln City welcome struggling Rotherham United to Sincil Bank on Saturday afternoon in a clash that could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table.

The Imps extended their remarkable unbeaten run to 21 matches with a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser away at Huddersfield Town during the week, while the relegation-threatened Millers were thrashed 5-0 by Peterborough United and have since parted ways with Matthew Hamshaw.

Match preview

Lincoln City are chasing promotion to the second tier for the first time since 1961 and will be hoping their extraordinary unbeaten run can carry them all the way to the League One title.

Few would have predicted this position at the start of the campaign, especially after a midtable -inish last season, but Michael Skubala’s side have exceeded expectations and, with eight games remaining, now find themselves favourites to go up as champions in May.

Cardiff City had occupied top spot for much of the season, but a dip in form combined with Lincoln’s relentless consistency has seen the Imps move clear at the summit, opening up a five-point gap over their title rivals.

Tuesday night's clash was the closest they have come to seeing their impressive run come to an end as Lincoln City found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes and entered stoppage time trailing by a goal.

However, deep into stoppage time, Ryley Towler stabbed the ball home in front of 1,700 travelling supporters to snatch a point late on and continue their club record run in style.

Skubala's side could end the weekend eight points clear at the top if they earn their 25th league win of the season and if other results go their way.

© Imago

Rotherham United, meanwhile, travel south with a new face in the dugout after the club decided that a 5-0 defeat to Peterborough United was the last straw for Hamshaw and his management team.

The Millers have since appointed former Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City boss Lee Clark on a deal until the end of the season, with the South Yorkshire side desperate for a new manager bounce that could save their season but face the toughest game possible in his first outing.

Clark's most recent spell as a manager ended after 51 days when he was in charge of Sudanese side Al-Merrikh nearly four years ago, he arrives at the New York Stadium with his new team 22nd in the table and six points adrift of safety.

Only one side has won fewer and lost more games than Rotherham United all season and they have earned just five points in their last nine games, making it clear that their new manager has a very tall order if they are to ensure League One status for next season.

There have been brief signs of promise, in Hamshaw’s penultimate game, Rotherham raced into a 2-0 lead against Bolton Wanderers before eventually being pegged back, a performance that at least suggested there is something to build on.

Amazingly, Rotherham United made it six unbeaten after a 3-0 win over Lincoln City back in November which will offer the Millers further hope before a crucial encounter.

Lincoln City League One form:

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Rotherham United League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Lincoln City will be forced into at least one change after Adam Reach was forced off with a knock against Huddersfield and is expected to miss out.

Ryley Towler, who replaced him and scored the late equaliser, is likely to come straight into the starting lineup.

The Imps will also be without defensive duo Josh Honohan and Adam Jackson and attacking trio Oscar Thorn, James Collins and Freddie Draper.

It is hard to say exactly who Clark will opt for in his first game back in management for four years, but it is likely he makes changes after their midweek thrashing.

Clark will be unable to call upon Hamish Douglas, Denzel Hall, Kian Spence, Marvin Kaleta, Joshua Kayode, Dru Yearwood, Shaun McWilliams, Dan Gore and Jordan Hugill as the long list of absentees continues to rise at the worst possible time.

Lino Sousa and Joe Powell will join the large group of players in the treatment room after both coming off with injuries during the defeat to Peterborough United.

Gabriele Biancheri, on loan from Manchester United, and Josh Benson are the two likely candidates to come in.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Towler; McGrandles; House, Moylan, Jefferies; Lloyd, Street

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Agbaire, Jules, Baptiste; Benson; Rafferty, Holmes, Martha, Biancheri; Nombe, Watmore

We say: Lincoln City 4-0 Rotherham United

These two sides are at opposite ends of the table and heading in very different directions as the season reaches its final stages.

With that in mind, we expect the league leaders to make it 22 unbeaten and inflict another heavy defeat on struggling Rotherham United.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.