Interest 'growing' in Casemiro amid Man United U-turn reports: Could midfielder seriously stay at Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 09:22 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 09:24

Inter Miami, Los Angeles Galaxy and Al-Ittihad have reportedly all expressed an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer this summer.

Casemiro's exit from Man United was confirmed at the start of the year, but there has recently been speculation surrounding a potential U-turn due to the midfielder's form.

A recent report claimed that the Red Devils had reopened 'internal discussions' over the possibility of keeping Casemiro for one more season on a lower wage.

However, the expectation is that the Brazil international, as planned, will leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of June.

According to ESPN, MLS clubs Inter Miami and LA Galaxy are both interested in Casemiro, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad are also in the picture.

© Imago

Casemiro unlikely to stay at Man United despite U-turn reports

A move to either Inter Miami or LA Galaxy would not be straightforward due to the fact that both clubs already have their full quota of designated player slots filled.

As a result, Al-Ittihad could potentially move into pole position for the midfielder.

Al-Ittihad are also being linked with a spectacular move for Mohamed Salah, who has announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Casemiro has been in impressive form for Man United this season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

© Iconsport

MLS duo, Al-Ittihad 'interested' in move for Casemiro

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old has a record of 24 goals and 14 assists in 155 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Man United defender Leny Yoro recently said that the club's players want Casemiro to stay.

"Everyone wanted him to stay, he's a player [who is] really important for us," Yoro said. "Even in the dressing room, every day, he has the experience that no one else has in the team.

"He won everything, so this helped us a lot in the games and even outside the pitch."

However, a U-turn is unlikely at this stage of proceedings, and Casemiro is also expected to have offers from Europe in the coming months due to his strong form.