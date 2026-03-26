Liverpool news: Xabi Alonso demands key guarantee before taking Anfield job

By Axel Clody | 26 Mar 2026 10:01

Less than twelve months after leading Liverpool to their second Premier League title in the modern era, Arne Slot is facing enormous pressure over his future as manager.

Under the Dutchman, the reigning English champions have lost ten league matches in the 2025-26 season, the first time that has happened since the difficult 2015-16 campaign.

Reports of a potential Slot sacking, whether at the end of the season or sooner, have been appearing with increasing regularity. Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is widely regarded as the frontrunner to succeed him. The Spaniard is currently without a club, having left Real Madrid in January after less than eight months in charge, meaning a move to Anfield could be relatively straightforward.

Concrete interest and lessons learned from Madrid

© Iconsport / PA Images

It now appears the situation may be more advanced than previously believed. According to German outlet BILD, Alonso's agent Inaki Ibanez has confirmed that there is concrete interest from Liverpool, with chief executive Michael Edwards having been eager to bring Alonso to Anfield as early as spring 2024.

The report states that his impressive tenure at Bayer Leverkusen marked him out as the ideal successor to the legendary Jurgen Klopp. Alonso subsequently joined Real Madrid and Liverpool appointed Slot, but that has not meant contact between the club and their former player has ceased.

While Alonso would be open to making the move back to England, the BILD report adds that it would only happen on his own terms.

The former midfielder is keen to have a significantly greater influence over squad planning, determined to avoid a repeat of the situation at Real Madrid, where he reportedly felt his wishes regarding the squad were dismissed before he had even signed his contract.

A massive rebuild without Salah

© Imago / Every Second Media

The report also clarifies that Alonso has no intention of taking charge during the current season and would only consider the role if Liverpool came forward with a concrete offer for the 2026-27 campaign.

Should Slot be replaced by Alonso in the summer, it would represent just one element of the major overhaul expected at Anfield in the coming months — with star forward Mohamed Salah having already confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of this season despite his contract running until 2027.