Who could replace Arne Slot as Liverpool manager? Three contenders to take over at Anfield

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Mar 2026 18:21 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 18:22

The days of Liverpool's title-winning 2024-25 Premier League campaign under Arne Slot now feel like an age ago, with the Dutchman failing to replicate that same level during a difficult 2025-26 season.

The defending champions have suffered a significant drop-off in league form, with 14 wins, seven draws and 10 defeats leaving them fifth in the table and in a fight for Champions League qualification.

Alongside often uninspiring football, fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Slot, with some even calling for a managerial change this summer, leaving the club's hierarchy facing a crucial decision.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three contenders who could take over at Anfield if the club decide to change their manager in the summer.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso is the understandable and clear choice to replace Slot at Liverpool, with the midfielder already having ties to the club having played at Anfield between 2004 and 2009.

The manager may have struggled to deal with the egos at Real Madrid, but results were largely positive and his reputation remains high despite his short stint in Spain.

Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to a remarkable invincible domestic double in 2023-24, has already demonstrated his tactical qualities in his short time as a manager, and the move to Anfield is certainly an emotionally appealing one.

However, Alonso does prefer a more possession-oriented system, and with Liverpool fans growing frustrated by Slot's possession-based style, similar concerns may quickly arise.

© Imago / osnapix

Another young manager, Nagelsmann would bring the high-pressure tactics that Alonso would not, with the German's preferred system aligning closely to legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Despite being just 38-years-old, Nagelsmann already has plenty of top-flight experience, having managed Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Germany.

The latter of those jobs may be a slight concern for Liverpool bosses, with Nagelsmann tied up during the summer as he guides Germany into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, if the club do opt to push for Nagelsmann's signature, then fans can get excited about the return of rock-and-roll football at Anfield.

© Imago / IPS

Finally, current Bournemouth boss Iraola would be another smart option to replace Slot at Anfield.

The Spaniard has done a superb job since taking charge at the Vitality in July 2023, leading Bournemouth to 12th and ninth-placed finishes in the Premier League, while they currently remain in the battle for European qualification this term.

Iraola would bring the intense style of play that Liverpool fans grew to adore during Klopp's reign, and with the ability to elevate his attacking players - demonstrated by Antoine Semenyo's success before moving to Manchester City - the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz could thrive.

Iraola's current contract at Bournemouth is also set to expire at the end of the season, meaning Liverpool may have the perfect opportunity to sign the Spaniard as their next boss.