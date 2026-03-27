Real Madrid transfer news: Record-breaking wonderkid 'wanted' by Los Blancos but Man United could provide firm competition

By Matt Law | 27 Mar 2026 07:06 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 07:09

Real Madrid are reportedly firmly in the race to sign Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi during this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been a vital player for Lille during the 2025-26 campaign, making 36 appearances in all competitions, including 10 outings in the Europa League.

Bouaddi has already featured on 90 occasions for Lille's first team, providing four assists in the process, and he is viewed as one of the best young talents in French football.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the midfielder's future this season, with Manchester United also thought to be among his admirers.

However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are determined to win the race for the youngster during this summer's market.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Real Madrid 'determined' to sign Lille youngster Bouaddi

Bouaddi has a contract with Lille until the summer of 2029, but it is incredibly difficult to imagine the French outfit keeping hold of him on a long-term basis.

Los Blancos have allegedly been scouting the midfielder throughout this season, but the Spanish giants know what they will not have a free run at the youngster.

In addition to Man United, Liverpool and Juventus are also thought to be interested in securing his signature in the upcoming market.

Bouaddi has already played nine times for Lille in the Champions League and 10 times in the Europa League, gaining incredible experience for a player so young, and the midfielder has proven that he is capable of competing at the highest level.

© Imago

Teenage star Bouaddi has created history during his time at Lille

Bouaddi made history in October 2023 when he featured in a Conference League group stage fixture at the age of 16 years and three days old, becoming the youngest-ever player to take to the field in a European club competition game.

The Frenchman, who is 6ft 1in, is also the youngest player to ever represent Lille in an official match, showing his incredible potential.

Real Madrid are allegedly looking to secure a deal for Bouaddi as soon as possible, but it is very difficult to imagine Los Blancos having a clear run considering the stature of the other clubs also believed to be in the race.

Midfield is an area that Real Madrid want to address this summer, especially as Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga could both be allowed to leave the club.