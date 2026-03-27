Arsenal news: What Swedish media are saying about Viktor Gyokeres after heroic hat-trick in World Cup qualifier

By Ben Knapton | 27 Mar 2026 07:54

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has received widespread praise from Swedish media following his match-winning performance in Sweden’s 3-1 victory over Ukraine.

The 27-year-old netted a hat-trick in the World Cup 2026 playoff semi-final, delivering a commanding display that comes at a time when he has faced scrutiny over his adaptation to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres has endured a mixed start to his Arsenal career, with questions raised over how quickly he can adjust to Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands, but his latest showing for Sweden has firmly shifted the narrative.

Swedish outlets were unanimous in their praise of Gyokeres, with several awarding the striker maximum ratings after what was described as a dominant all-round performance.

In its match report, Aftonbladet labelled the display a “display of power”, highlighting his physicality, movement and clinical finishing as he overwhelmed Ukraine’s defence.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres earns top marks from Swedish media

© Imago / Bidlbyran

Meanwhile, Expressen emphasised his decisive influence on the contest, suggesting that the Arsenal forward “decided the match almost single-handedly” with his attacking output.

Fotbollskanalen also pointed to the variety in his finishing, noting his composure from the penalty spot alongside his effectiveness in open play, while Sportbladet hailed the ex-Sporting Lisbon man as 'world class', as relayed by Omni.

Across the board, the Swedish media reaction framed the performance as far more than a simple hat-trick, instead portraying it as a complete centre-forward display.

Gyokeres’s international heroics arrive at a significant moment in his Arsenal career, with the striker struggling for consistent attacking output despite scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Sweden will now take on Poland in Tuesday's World Cup playoff final for a spot in the showpiece, where the winner will be placed in Group F alongside Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

Viktor Gyokeres offers timely response to Arsenal scrutiny

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Gyokeres's physical presence and direct style have been evident, there have been suggestions that he is still developing the intricate link-up play required to thrive in Arsenal’s possession-based approach.

However, the Scandinavian's performance against Ukraine showcased many of the qualities that persuaded Arsenal to sign him, including his ability to lead the line, press defenders and convert chances under pressure.

Swedish reports also noted his work rate off the ball, an area that is particularly important within Arteta’s tactical framework, suggesting that his international form could translate into improved performances at club level.

Gyokeres also drew attention post-match by celebrating with supporters, underlining his growing confidence despite the scrutiny he has faced in England.

If there were lingering doubts surrounding his adaptation at Arsenal, this display for Sweden has at least provided a timely reminder of his capabilities and offered encouragement that he can yet become a key figure in red and white.