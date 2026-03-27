Arsenal games Noni Madueke could miss as Mikel Arteta dealt new injury concern

By Ben Knapton | 27 Mar 2026 21:21

Arsenal have been handed yet another untimely injury concern ahead of their treble challenge, as Noni Madueke picked up a knock in England's friendly with Uruguay.

The former Chelsea attacker was selected for Thomas Tuchel's expanded 35-man England squad for the March international break and was named in the first XI for the visit of the South Americans.

Madueke linked up with Dominic Solanke, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden in a makeshift attack, while Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers and Harry Kane watched on from the stands.

The contest was already disrupted by Uruguay's Joaquin Piquerez having to be stretchered off in the first half with a serious leg injury, before Madueke sustained a blow to the head.

The winger initially tried to carry on, but he was unable to continue and had to be replaced by West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in the 38th minute of the contest.

Could Noni Madueke miss any Arsenal games with head injury?

© Imago

Madueke will now be assessed to determine whether he has suffered a concussion, and he could be forced to undergo a rest period of between 10 and 14 days.

If so, the Arsenal man would sit out Tuesday's international friendly encounter with Japan, in addition to the FA Cup quarter-final trip to Southampton on April 4 - the Gunners' first game back.

Madueke would also be at risk of missing the first leg of Arsenal's Champions League quarter-final clash with Sporting Lisbon on April 7, but he should be given the all-clear to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on April 11.

Tuchel may be asked for an update on Madueke's condition after the game, but there is a chance that the attacker could be given the green light to return as soon as the Japan fixture.

When will Arsenal's other injured players return?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal fans have already witnessed a plethora of players withdraw from their international camps this month due to injury, although rivals fans have been sceptical about the nature of some of those issues.

However, the Eberechi Eze news is much worse than first feared for Arsenal fans, as the playmaker is apparently at risk of missing up to six weeks with the calf injury he picked up against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Eze joins Mikel Merino (foot) on the long-term recovery list, while Martin Odegaard is not anticipated to return from his knee problem against Southampton or Sporting either.

William Saliba (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) and Leandro Trossard (hip) all left their national teams this month too, but there is optimism that the trio will be fit for the FA Cup quarter-final.

Madueke's fellow Gunner Ben White was named on the bench for England against Uruguay following his first recall since 2022, but the defender is now said to be a transfer target for a Premier League rival.