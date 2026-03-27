Arsenal transfer news: 'Disgruntled' Mikel Arteta star subject of interest from new Premier League club

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Mar 2026 20:42

Arsenal defender Ben White is reported to have emerged as a target for Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners entered the international break top of the Premier League, though they had to deal with the disappointment of losing the EFL Cup final against Manchester City before league football was paused.

Mikel Arteta will hope that his side can rally ahead of the final stretch of the season, though a number of players have already withdrawn from international duty due to injury.

Centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were among those to have returned, while defender Ben White was called up to the England squad by Thomas Tuchel.

However, SportsBoom claim that White could leave the Emirates in the summer transfer window, with Newcastle United showing a strong interest in his signature.

© Iconsport / SPI

Should Arsenal let Ben White leave in the summer transfer window?

White played a key role in 2022-23 and 2023-24, the first two of Arsenal's four title charges under Arteta, with his rounded skillset at right-back proving valuable.

However, after starting 71 out of a possible 76 league matches in those two seasons, he has only started 18 top-flight matches since.

Jurrien Timber has established himself as number one, and the Dutchman has been far more reliable than his English counterpart form a fitness perspective.

Given the 28-year-old has also struggled to find consistency in recent months when given opportunities, it may be the right time to move on from the former Brighton & Hove Albion man.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Is it time for Mikel Arteta to play with more offensive defenders?

Bukayo Saka has struggled in the final third this season, and there is an argument that he is more impactful when he plays ahead of White rather than Timber.

Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori have often been used as left-backs despite both having considerable experience as central defenders.

Their inclusion in the XI has stifled the development of Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is at his best with the ball at his feet.

If Arteta wants his side to grow and evolve, he should consider using full-backs that are more capable of contributing higher up the pitch.