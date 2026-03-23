Every Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty as double Mikel Arteta blow confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 23 Mar 2026 16:00

Arsenal's international representatives have been dropping like flies in the wake of the EFL Cup final, as two more Gunners have left their international camps in the past couple of hours.

Mikel Arteta's men enter the first hiatus of the year on a negative note, having succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in Sunday's EFL Cup showpiece thanks to a Nico O'Reilly double.

The Gunners became the first team to lose four consecutive League Cup finals on March 22, and Pep Guardiola's men ran out worthy winners against the toothless Premier League leaders.

While Arsenal can no longer claim an astonishing quadruple, the treble is still on for Arteta, whose side are pursuing Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League glory in the latter stages of the campaign.

Gunners fans will now spend the next couple of weeks wishing for no further injuries, but their prayers have already gone unanswered, or their team are deploying some off-field dark arts to keep their players in tip-top shape.

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard withdraw from international duty

© Imago / MIS

On Monday afternoon, the Brazilian football federation announced that Gabriel Magalhaes would not be taking part in his nation's friendly matches with France and Croatia later this month due to a knee issue.

Gabriel reported pain in the area after Sunday's loss, and Brazil have announced that the centre-back underwent scans, which confirmed that he was carrying a problem.

"Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is out of the friendlies against France and Croatia. After the match this Sunday (22) against Manchester City in the English League Cup final, the player complained of pain in his right knee," Brazil said on X.

"Imaging tests confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes is not fit for the matches in this FIFA international window. No other player will be called up to replace him."

In addition, the Belgian FA have announced that attacker Leandro Trossard will not be taking part in their exhibition games against the USA and Mexico owing to an injury, believed to be a hip concern.

Every Arsenal player to withdraw from international duty with injuries

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Gabriel and Trossard's international withdrawals came shortly after Eberechi Eze was confirmed to have pulled out of the England camp, at the same time Ben White ended his self-imposed exile from the national team.

Eze was also absent from the EFL Cup final defeat due to a new calf problem, while William Saliba sustained an issue at Wembley and has also pulled out of France's selection.

Defender Jurrien Timber was due to represent the Netherlands this month as well, but having missed Sunday's match with his ankle problem, the right-back has been cut from the Oranje ranks too.

Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, was not called up by Norway in the first place as a result of his knee problem, while Mikel Merino continues his recovery from a recent foot operation.

Arsenal's first game back comes away to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4, three days before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Sporting Lisbon.