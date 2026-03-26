Man United transfer news: Could Red Devils seriously sign Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer?

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 17:09 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 17:10

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Manchester United have held discussions over the possibility of signing Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly during this summer's transfer window.

Man United are set to sign at least two central midfielders this summer, while the club are also looking to bring in a left-sided attacker to boost their squad.

A new left-back has also become a priority, though, with Tyrell Malacia set to leave on a free transfer, while there are question marks surrounding Luke Shaw's long-term future.

Patrick Dorgu was signed as a left-back, but the Denmark international had been excelling further forward before picking up a hamstring injury which continues to keep him out.

Man United have been linked with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, but it is understood that the Magpies are unwilling to sell the Englishman this summer.

© Imago

Man United 'hold talks' over summer deal for Lewis-Skelly

According to Sky Sports News, the 20-time English champions are considering making a move for Arsenal's Lewis-Skelly during the summer market.

The report claims that Arsenal need to move some first-team players on at the end of the season in order to boost their squad, and Lewis-Skelly is unhappy with how the 2025-26 campaign has developed, having only started one Premier League game this season.

Lewis-Skelly signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal last summer, but he is now behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order for the left-back spot.

© Imago

Lewis-Skelly has only started one Premier League match for Arsenal this season

According to Jacobs, it is "definitely true" that Man United have "held some talks" over the possibility of signing the 19-year-old this summer.

"It's definitely true that United have held some talks for Miles Lewis-Skelly. It's definitely driven from the player side, in terms of getting more minutes," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"One of the reasons they want to investigate that is because he can play in midfield as well as at left back."

Lewis-Skelly had a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign at Arsenal, representing the Gunners on 39 occasions in all competitions last term.

The defender has played 27 times during the current season, providing four assists, but as mentioned, just one of his 14 Premier League appearances has come from the first whistle.

Lewis-Skelly has actually started six times in the Champions League this term, but his lack of league football has cost him a spot in the latest England squad.

It is incredibly difficult to imagine Arsenal allowing their teenage star to make the move to Man United this summer, but it is clear that the defender is frustrated with his current situation.