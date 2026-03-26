Michael Carrick future: Senior Man Utd figure says interim boss should be “right into the mix” for permanent manager job

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Mar 2026 14:17 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 14:22

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes that current interim head coach Michael Carrick should be "right in the mix" for the permanent job at Old Trafford.

Since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, Carrick has overseen a impressive resurgence at Man United, with the club in a strong position to secure Champions League football for next season.

The Red Devils were sixth in the Premier League table when Carrick arrived at the club, but they have since risen up to third place following a run of seven victories in 10 league games, sitting six points clear of Liverpool in fifth.

Carrick was initially appointed on a contract until the end of the season, with Man United anticipated to pursue alternative names for the permanent position at Old Trafford.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Man United had put together a five-man shortlist of long-term manager targets, including Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and soon-to-be-departing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

However, it is understood the Red Devils are yet to make contact with any of those names, with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada keen to keep their options open as they conduct thorough due diligence on their preferred targets.

© Imago / APL

Maguire backs Carrick to be strong contender for permanent Man Utd job

Carrick has since emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to take the job on a permanent basis, and Maguire - a first-team regular under Carrick in recent months - believes that the 44-year-old deserved to be in the running.

As quoted by Sky Sports News, Maguire said: “We’ve got to finish strong and I think [Carrick] should go right into the mix of the other candidates [for the permanent job] and let the process begin.

“I’m sure it will do and I’m sure it’s going to be a thorough process. It’s going to be a big summer. We need bodies in, bodies to help the squad. We know that.

"We need improvement in the squad. It’s going to be a big recruitment in the management department and I’m sure that the hierarchy will get it right.”

Maguire’s comments come a few weeks after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe praised Carrick for his “excellent” impact at Old Trafford, but he refused to be drawn on whether he will become the permanent boss.

Man United are expected to make a final decision on the future of Carrick at the end of the season, with the Red Devils still in need of securing a few more victories to consolidate their place in the top four and secure Champions League football.

Meanwhile, Maguire himself has offered a fresh update on his contract situation at Man United, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.