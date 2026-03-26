Wolves transfer news: Nasser Djiga 'stance' taken after Rangers loan stint

By Darren Plant | 26 Mar 2026 13:52 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 13:53

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly prepared to sell Nasser Djiga during the summer transfer window.

The centre-back is currently on loan at Rangers, where he is trying to help the Glasgow giants win the Scottish Premiership title.

A total of 33 starts and two substitute outings have been made by the 23-year-old, who has starred under head coach Danny Rohl.

With the Burkina Faso international having enhanced his reputation at Ibrox, the expectation was that he would be reintegrated into Wolves' squad for their likely Championship campaign next season.

However, as per TEAMtalk, the West Midlands outfit are happy to cash in on Djiga once the transfer market reopens in June.

© Imago

Wolves take surprise Djiga stance

The report claims that Wolves would be willing to sell the former Red Star Belgrade defender for £5m.

That would represent a 50% loss on the £10m that they shelled out as recently as February 2025.

In the four months after his arrival at Wolves, Djiga was provided with just 151 minutes of football spread across six appearances in all competitions.

Despite his contract at Molineux not expiring until 2030, Wolves are seemingly prepared to recoup a fee for the player far earlier than anticipated.

Djiga is allegedly open to remaining at Rangers should they be in a position to meet Wolves' demands for his signature.

Champions League qualification may be required for Rangers to be willing to pay £5m for the player.

© Imago / Focus Images

Should Wolves be open-minded to Djiga stay?

While Wolves have improved under Rob Edwards, it is realistic to expect a number of their star players and big-earners to leave if, or when, Premier League relegation is confirmed.

Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci are two centre-backs who are likely to attract interest, and Djiga would theoretically represent a straight replacement.

Faced with a 46-game second-tier campaign, Edwards will want at least five central defenders at his disposal, particularly when playing with a back three.

Djiga would seemingly fit what Wolves require for 2026-27, but it appears that he is yet to convince Edwards or club officials at this point.