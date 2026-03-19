Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'eye move' for Wolves midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Mar 2026 19:09

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian joined Wolves from Flamengo in January 2023 and has since developed into a key figure at the club, making over 120 appearances.

This season, Gomes has featured in 29 Premier League matches, starting 26 of them, while contributing one goal and one assist.

Gomes remains under contract at Molineux until 2030, with the club holding an option for a further year, although a summer departure now appears increasingly likely.

Wolves currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with just 17 points, and relegation could force the club to offload several key players, including Gomes.

Man Utd eye move for Joao Gomes?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from The Mirror, a number of clubs are monitoring Joao Gomes, with Man Utd among those keeping a close watch on his situation.

Despite signing a new contract last April, Gomes is widely expected to leave Wolves and is keen to remain in the Premier League, which could work in United’s favour.

The Red Devils are planning a midfield overhaul next summer, with Casemiro set to depart upon the expiry of his contract.

Kobbie Mainoo is now expected to stay at Old Trafford despite earlier uncertainty under Ruben Amorim, while Manuel Ugarte could be allowed to leave.

Other potential targets for Man Utd

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfield targets in recent months, with Elliot Anderson high on their shortlist, although they could face stiff competition from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is another name under consideration, although his form has dipped in recent months.

Newcastle United duo Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are also reportedly on United’s radar, although prising Gomes away from Wolves could prove to be a more straightforward option.