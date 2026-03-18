Man United transfer news: Red Devils have new 'leading' midfield target for summer as Elliot Anderson pursuit is cooled

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 12:01

Manchester United are reportedly 'seriously working' on a summer move for Sandro Tonali, with the Newcastle United midfielder open to making the move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to be in the market for two new central midfielders this summer, as Casemiro's departure on a free transfer has already been confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to move on at the end of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are among the players to be linked with moves to Man United.

However, according to journalist Christopher Michel, Tonali is fast emerging as a serious target for the 20-time English champions ahead of the summer market.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Man United 'seriously working' on summer move for Tonali

"I’ve heard that MUFC are seriously working on a move for Sandro Tonali. And the Italian midfielder is apparently quite open to a move to Manchester. The club have been keeping tabs on him for a long time," Michel posted on X.

Tonali has been in impressive form for Newcastle this season, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

The Italy international arrived at St James' Park from AC Milan in the summer of 2023, and it is understood that the midfielder is keen on a return to Serie A.

However, it is doubtful whether any club in Italy has the financial power to sign the 25-year-old in the upcoming transfer market.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Tonali, but Man United appear to be at the head of the queue for the midfielder at this stage of proceedings.

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Tonali be a good signing for Man United?

Tonali is proven in the Premier League, while he has also now made 31 appearances in the Champions League, 13 of which have come during his time at Newcastle.

There is no question that the Italian is one of the best midfielders in England's top flight, and at 25, he fits into Man United's transfer policy, but Tonali will come at a price.

There have been claims that Newcastle could demand as much as £87m for the midfielder, who has managed 10 goals and 10 assists in 103 appearances for the Magpies.

Man United are right to pursue the Italian, though, especially as Manchester City are seemingly firmly at the head of the queue for Forest midfielder Anderson.