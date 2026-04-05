Arne Slot future: Journalist shares what Liverpool boss needs to save job amid 'intense' pressure

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 17:00

Liverpool could be set for a significant overhaul this summer, according to journalist Jason Burt. Pressure is mounting on Arne Slot after Liverpool slumped to their 15th defeat of the season, suffering a heavy 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup. It marks their worst tally of defeats since the 2014-15 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, highlighting a concerning drop in standards. While Slot has publicly insisted he retains the backing of the club’s hierarchy and remains involved in planning for the summer window, patience within the club may begin to wear thin. Burt suggests Liverpool are likely to stick with Slot until the end of the season, but a summer of major changes - whether in the dugout, boardroom or playing squad - appears increasingly likely.

What Arne Slot needs to do to save his Liverpool job

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to the The Telegraph journalist, Slot is under significant pressure and is aware that failure to secure Champions League qualification could cost him his job.

Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 matches, five points behind Aston Villa, leaving their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Burt said: "That makes me think, we're heading for a change of sorts. It could be at the top of the club or in the dugout and on the pitch as well there will be a lot of change. There's an awful lot in play at the moment for Liverpool and I think Slot's under a lot of pressure and he has to qualify for the Champions League."

The Reds are without a win in their last three league matches and must quickly rediscover form, with growing concerns over the team’s mentality.

Should Liverpool stick with Arne Slot for the rest of the season?

© Iconsport / News Images, Marca

Despite the current struggles, Slot’s achievements - including guiding Liverpool to their 20th league title last season - suggest he has earned the opportunity to complete the campaign and implement his vision.

A crucial Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain looms large, and an early exit could further intensify pressure on the Dutchman.

It may be pragmatic for Liverpool to retain him for the remaining fixtures before reassessing their options in the summer, with Xabi Alonso among the potential successors.

Ultimately, Liverpool need a strong finish in both the Premier League and the Champions League to restore belief that Slot remains the right man to lead the club forward.