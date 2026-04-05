Chelsea transfer news: 'Sensational' goalkeeper wanted but Liam Rosenior faces Liverpool, Man City summer battle

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 09:27

Chelsea are showing strong interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, but they will face competition from Manchester City and Liverpool, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues advanced into the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Port Vale 7-0 at Stamford Bridge, with the Londoners only two games away from ending their domestic eight-year trophy drought.

Liam Rosenior's side have been less fortunate in the Premier League given they are currently sixth, and they have taken just six points from the last 18 on offer.

A number of areas will have to be addressed in the summer transfer window if the club are to consistently compete for major honours, including between the posts.

Football Insider report that Sunderland shot-stopper Roefs is a serious target for the Blues, though he may cost in the region of £60m.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Robin Roefs assessed: Should Chelsea sign Sunderland goalkeeper?

Sunderland have enjoyed a remarkable season in the top flight, with goalkeeper Roefs an integral part of their campaign.

The 23-year-old boasts the third highest save percentage in the league (71.4%), and he has made a total of 85 saves, the sixth most in the division.

ROBIN ROEFS 2025-26 Premier League Appearances: 28 Premier League Clean Sheets: 8

It is important to note that 2025-26 represents his only season in one of Europe's top five leagues, and that while he has impressed, it may be better for him to stay with Sunderland in order to help him develop further without the pressure of playing for a team with ambitions of silverware.

© Imago

Can Chelsea beat Man City and Liverpool to Robin Roefs?

If Chelsea finish outside of the Premier League's Champions League spots, then they may find it difficult to attract top talents to the club ahead of rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, City signed both Gianluigi Donnarumma and James Trafford in the summer of 2025, while Liverpool have Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili on their books.

Chelsea number one Robert Sanchez has frequently been criticised, and his position is arguably one of the most upgradable in the squad.

If Roefs has ambitions of being a first-choice goalkeeper at an elite side in the Premier League, then Chelsea may be the best destination for him.