Aston Villa transfer news: 'Increasingly likely' Ollie Watkins stance taken by West Midlands outfit

By Darren Plant | 05 Apr 2026 09:50

Aston Villa are allegedly increasing likely to cash in on Ollie Watkins during the summer transfer window.

The West Midlands outfit are currently taking an extended break from action ahead of the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Bologna on Thursday.

However, Unai Emery may be satisfied to have some time away from the pitch at this time in the season, the hope being that some of his key players can recuperate and rediscover their best form.

Although he scored in the most recent 2-0 win over West Ham United, Watkins falls into that category, with just 10 goals and two assists coming from 40 appearances in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

According to Football Insider, Villa may take the opportunity to sell the England international when the market reopens in June.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why may Aston Villa sell Watkins?

The report suggests that Villa are contemplating whether now is the right time to sign an upgrade, while there is an acknowledgement that selling Watkins would significantly help their position with the relevant financial regulations.

As has been the case in recent transfer windows, Villa have effectively been required to wheel and deal if they have wanted to make additions to the squad.

Former scout Mick Brown, a regular contributor to the outlet, reiterated the suggestion that sales may need to come before purchases.

He said: "I still think Ollie Watkins is a great option for Aston Villa, but it seems they might be looking to sell him at the end of the season because of their financial issues.

“They haven’t been able to spend big in recent transfer windows because of the financial rules, so they’re going to have to sell players before they buy.

“There are a few players at Villa who could be sold, but in terms of big names who they can make money from, Watkins of course would be an option."

© Imago

Would selling Watkins be the right move from Villa?

With 97 goals and 44 assists from 266 appearances since 2020, Watkins is already established as a Villa legend.

However, with two years left on his contract, both the club and player are at a crossroads with regards to how they handle the next phase of his career.

If Villa qualify for the Champions League, Watkins may feel inclined to push to remain in the West Midlands, or only contemplate a transfer to a club competing in European football's premier competition.

Nevertheless, Villa are aware that they need to secure a contract renewal if they are to retain his services. Furthermore, with Watkins now 30 years of age, his valuation will decrease going forward.

At a time when Tammy Abraham has been signed in January and Villa will be viewed as an attractive option by young forwards around Europe and the world, now feels like the right time for Villa to sell Watkins.