Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Diego Simeone's side including Julian Alvarez decision

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 20:02 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:03

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is set to return to the starting side for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona.

The Argentina international continues to be linked with a summer move to Barcelona.

Alvarez dropped to the bench for Saturday's league match between the two sides and was not called upon as Atletico suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hansi Flick's side.

However, the attacker will be back in the XI for this match; David Hancko, Ademola Lookman and Matteo Ruggeri should also return, having been rested in the La Liga game.

Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill and Rodrigo Mendoza have returned to training and could be involved in the European fixture with Barcelona.

However, Pablo Barrios remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Jose Gimenez (knock) and Johnny Cardoso (muscle) are expected to miss out.

Marcos Llorente is an option to feature in central midfield, but it is expected that the Spaniard will be asked to play at right-back on Wednesday night, while there should be another role in an attacking area for the experienced Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Baena; Simeone, Griezmann, Lookman; Alvarez

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up for the match