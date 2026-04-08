Record-breaking Julian Alvarez sends Barcelona clear transfer message with sensational free kick at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 21:12 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 21:15

Julian Alvarez has broken a Champions League record for Atletico Madrid, with the Argentina international scoring his ninth goal of the 2025-26 competition.

Diego Costa had previously held the record for Atletico, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in the tournament back in 2013-14, with Alvarez alongside him ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atletico and Barcelona.

However, the forward moved out on his own with nine goals courtesy of his stunning free kick in the first half of the European contest with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Pau Cubarsi's last-man challenge on Giuliano Simeone, which led to the former being sent off, opened the door for Alvarez to score from a free kick, and the attacker did not pass up the chance.

Stop that, Julián Alvarez ?



A special free kick to put Atletico 1-0 up ?



? Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/TgrPZzPQ4Y — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 8, 2026

Alvarez scores record-breaking goal for Atletico at Camp Nou

Alvarez is now on nine goals and four assists in 12 Champions League matches this season.

Meanwhile, the ex-Manchester City forward has 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions during the current campaign.

Alvarez's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona believed to be keen to sign the 26-year-old during this summer's transfer window.

However, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo appears to have ruled out a departure.

"Can you guarantee that you are not going to die between now and the end of the year? If a player has a contract with a team and he has many years of contract left with that team, then you tell me what can happen. I'll tell you in three words... Julian has a contract," Cerezo told reporters.

Most goals scored in a single UEFA Champions League campaign for Atlético Madrid:



◉ 9 - Julián Alvarez (2025/26)

◎ 8 - Diego Costa (2013/14)

◎ 7 - Julián Alvarez (2024/25)

◎ 7 - Antoine Griezmann (2015/16)



La Arana breaks the record. ?️ pic.twitter.com/miEpYe5t9Z — Squawka (@Squawka) April 8, 2026

Could Alvarez join Barcelona this summer?

Barcelona are admirers of Alvarez, and his record-breaking goal at Camp Nou would certainly have made senior figures at Camp Nou take notice.

However, it is difficult to imagine the Argentine moving to Barcelona this summer, with Atletico thought to want in excess of €110m (£96m) for the attacker - an unrealistic amount for the La Liga champions due to their financial issues.