Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including PSG vs. Liverpool

By Ben Knapton | 08 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Champions League predictions include holders Paris Saint-Germain at home to Liverpool, while Barcelona pit their wits against Atletico Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

When Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, French lightning will surely have to strike twice for Arne Slot if the Reds are to have any hope of prolonging their European adventure.

The Harvey Elliott-inspired Premier League champions memorably prevailed 1-0 at the Parc des Princes just over a year ago, albeit before Luis Enrique's men silenced Anfield from the penalty spot.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Liverpool

Not a single one of Liverpool's previous 36 competitive games against French teams has finished 0-0, and there is little chance of a drab draw at the Parc des Princes, where things could get incredibly messy for the Reds.

In terms of goals, PSG have our backing to do a Man City on Wednesday night, leaving Liverpool needing to do a Barcelona next week to keep their Champions League charge alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSG vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Wednesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The two sides locked horns in Spain's top flight on Saturday, with La Blaugrana scoring a late winner through Robert Lewandowski to move seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

We say: Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico are more than capable of leaving Camp Nou with a positive result on Wednesday night, and we are expecting the tie to be open heading into the second leg, but Barcelona should be able to navigate their way to a narrow first-leg success here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Atletico including team news and predicted lineups