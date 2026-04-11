Andy Robertson next club: Liverpool star 'verbally agrees' to join Premier League side upon Anfield exit

By Ben Sully | 11 Apr 2026 13:13

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has reportedly reached an agreement to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Robertson recently announced that he will bring the curtain down on his nine-year stay at Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

With Robertson set to become a free agent, he has been linked with a potential move abroad amid interest from Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Juventus.

However, it appears that the Scotland international looks set to continue his playing career in England.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Robertson agrees Tottenham move

A recent report claimed that relegation-threatened Tottenham have emerged as the frontrunners for Robertson's signature.

In a fresh update, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Robertson has a 'verbal agreement' in place to join Spurs this summer.

However, the update claims that nothing has been 'sealed' due to Tottenham's precarious position in the Premier League table.

Spurs are currently two points adrift from safety after dropping into the bottom three following West Ham United's 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Robertson's proposed move to Spurs will only go through if Roberto De Zerbi's side can avoid relegation to the Championship.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Why are Spurs keen to sign Robertson?

Tottenham can call upon Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence and Souza as their main left-back options.

However, Udogie's recurring injury issues are a cause of concern and raise doubts over his long-term future in north London.

The right-footed Spence is capable of playing on the opposite side of defence, while Souza is only 19 and will need to continue his development before he can make a realistic claim to be the club's first-choice left-back.

With all that in mind, Tottenham have seemingly identified that area of the pitch as one that needs addressing as part of their summer rebuild.

As long as they are successful in their survival fight, Robertson would be a strong addition to the Tottenham squad, largely because he would bring valuable experience and a strong mentality to a group that has lacked leadership this season.