Preview: Corinthians vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 11 Apr 2026 20:46

In a standout fixture in round 11 in Brasileirao, Corinthians and Palmeiras go head to head in the Derby Paulista at the Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday.

The home side will be looking to find their feet this weekend after a vastly inconsistent start to the league campaign, while Verdao will be out to make it six league wins on the spin and open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Match preview

The 2026 Brasileirao campaign has seen Corinthians endure one of their worst league openings in club history, with Timao languishing in 16th place in the league table, having lost four of four and managed two wins from 10 games to collect 10 points from the first 30 available.

Since picking up back-to-back victories over Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico Paranaense in February, Corinthians have failed to taste victory in their subsequent seven games, a run which saw Dorival Junior relieved of his role as head coach.

The dismissal came shortly after a 1-0 defeat against Internacional last Sunday, when Alexandro Bernabei struck in the 78th minute to hand the visitors all three points at the Neo Quimica Arena, with Fernando Diniz taking over at the helm of affairs.

Having won the 1997 Paulista title with Corinthians when he featured for the Sao Paulo outfit between 1997 and 1998, Diniz arrives with plenty of credit in the bank, especially just three years on from guiding Fluminense to the Copa Libertadores crown.

The 52-year-old made his debut in the dugout on Friday in a 2-0 victory over Argentine outfit Platense in the Copa Libertadores group tie at the Estadio Vicente Lopez, with goals coming from youngster Copinha and 25-year-old Yuri Alberto.

© Imago

With Corinthians looking to build on their continental result, they will draw inspiration from their recent home record in the Derby Paulista, having gone unbeaten in each of their three Brasileirao home games against Palmeiras, claiming one win and two draws since a 1-0 defeat in August 2022.

On the other hand, with eight wins and one draw after the opening 10 matches, Palmeiras have racked up 25 points from the first 30 available and are on their best start to the Brasileirao since Abel Ferreira’s appointment in 2020.

The Verdao sit five points clear of second-placed Sao Paulo, and with 21 goals scored already, they boast the best attack in the division, staking their claim as early title favourites.

Palmeiras head into Sunday’s tie fresh off the back of kicking off their quest for a fourth Libertadores title on Thursday, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Junior Barranquilla, with Ramon Sosa netting a 56th-minute equaliser off the bench.

Having won each of their last five Brasileirao outings, Ferreira’s men will look to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take to the pitch in the Derby Paulista, where they hold the overall advantage with 137 wins against Corinthians’ 131 since 1917.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

L

D

D

D

L

L

Corinthians form (all competitions):

D

D

D

L

L

W

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

L

W

W

W

W

W

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Corinthians remain without several key players down the spine of the team, with the attacking trio of Memphis Depay (muscle), Gui Negao (thigh) and Kaio Cesar (thigh) all sidelined through injuries.

Midfielder Charles is recuperating from a heel injury, while defenders Joao Pedro (pubis pain) and Pedro Milans (ankle) are also out of contention for Sunday’s tie.

Brazilian defender Andre Ramalho is also ruled out through suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against International on April 5.

As for Palmeiras, Jhon Arias has gradually hit his stride since his move from English side Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the Colombian forward, who grabbed decisive goals against Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Bahia, will be a notable absentee this weekend due to suspension, with Sosa expected to get the nod in attack.

On the injury front, Paulinho and Piquerez continue their spells on the sidelines, with 22-year-old defender Jefte still a doubt through a thigh problem.

There is also positive news in the Palmeiras camp, with striker Vitor Roque expected to be named in the squad this weekend, having recently recovered from an ankle injury.

Off the pitch, Ferreira has been slapped with an eight-match ban, six coming for his red card against Sao Paulo in March and two for a red card against Fluminense in February, but Palmeiras awaits the decision of an appeal to the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Raniele, Bidon, Andre, Garro; Kayke, Alberto

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Arthur; Freitas, Pereira, Mauricio, Allan; Lopez, Sosa

We say: Corinthians 1-2 Palmeiras

Palmeiras head into the weekend firing on all cylinders in the league and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Corinthians side still trying to find their feet under new head coach Diniz. Ferreira’s men have shown balance between defence and attack, and while we expect Corinthian to put up a fight in the derby, we are tipping the visitors to come away with the desired result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.