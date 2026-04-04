Preview: Corinthians vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 04 Apr 2026 21:36

This Sunday at the Neo Quimica Arena, Corinthians take on Internacional in a tenth-round fixture of the Brazilian Championship, with kick-off scheduled for 11:30 pm BST.

The hosts are enduring a difficult spell after going eight matches without a win this season, while Internacional arrive unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Match preview

Corinthians’ last victory in the Brazilian Championship came on February 19, nearly six weeks ago, when they secured a 1-0 away win over Athletico Paranaense, and since then they have also competed in the Campeonato Paulista, where their campaign ultimately ended in elimination.

In the state championship, Corinthians defeated Portuguesa in the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Gremio Novorizontino in the semi-finals, while in the Brazilian Championship they have gone six matches without a win — recording four draws and two defeats — a run that has intensified pressure on the squad.

Corinthians currently sit 14th in the Brasileirao standings with 10 points from nine matches, having recorded two wins, four draws and three defeats, while scoring eight goals and conceding 10, with three of their last four fixtures ending in draws.

The club suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat to Fluminense last Wednesday, a result that further increased pressure on manager Dorival Junior, with supporters expressing their frustration outside the Joaquim Grava training centre the following day.

The manager is aware that results must improve and views the match against Internacional as an opportunity to begin a turnaround.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional, meanwhile, made a slow start to the Brazilian Championship and did not record their first win until the seventh round, when they defeated Santos at the Vila Belmiro.

They followed that victory with a home win over Chapecoense and, in their most recent outing, hosted Sao Paulo at the Beira-Rio.

Internacional took an early lead through Alerrandro but dropped off in the second half and conceded an equaliser, although the draw proved enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.

Internacional currently sit just outside the bottom four with nine points from nine matches, having recorded two wins, three draws and four defeats, while scoring eight goals and conceding 10 to leave them with a goal difference of minus two.

The club are preparing for Sunday’s fixture but will also have one eye on the upcoming Gre-Nal derby against Gremio on Saturday, April 11, following their clash with Corinthians.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Dorival Junior is expected to welcome back goalkeeper Hugo Souza, who returns after international duty with Brazil during the FIFA break.

However, Corinthians remain without six players, as Hugo is sidelined with a meniscus injury, Kaio Cesar has a thigh problem, Gui Negao is dealing with a tendon issue, Memphis Depay is also absent with a thigh complaint, while Matheus Bidu is suspended after picking up his third yellow card and Allan misses out following his red card against Fluminense.

Paulo Pezzolano, meanwhile, will be able to call upon Sergio Rochet following international duty with Uruguay and Felix Torres after representing Ecuador, while Borre and Carbonero are also pushing for starts after returning to action as substitutes against Sao Paulo.

Internacional will be without Kayky due to a thigh injury and Bruno Tabata, who remains in concussion protocol after a head collision, while Mercado, Vitor Gabriel and Bernabei are each one booking away from suspension.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Angileri; Bidon, Raniele, Andre; Garro; Lingard, Alberto

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Rochet; Torres, Mercado, Gabriel; Gomes, Patrick, Villagra, Paulo, Bahia; Borre, Carbonero

We say: Corinthians 2-1 Internacional

Corinthians hold the advantage of playing at home, which often proves decisive in key matches, and despite their winless run in the Brasileirão, they have shown defensive organisation and the ability to respond in important fixtures.

Internacional arrive with inconsistent away form and a poor record on the road, while the pressure from the home supporters and Corinthians’ determination to end their barren run could push the hosts into a more assertive performance and create the conditions for a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.