Barcelona transfer news: Arsenal 'made attempt' to bring playmaker to Premier League

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 10:08 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 10:08

Arsenal have allegedly made a recent attempt to sign Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo.

The Gunners are currently preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Having lost to Southampton in the last eight of the FA Cup on Saturday evening, there is growing pressure to deliver in the Premier League and Europe.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed a productive period in the transfer market, adding a number of players last summer that have left Arsenal nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, as per Sport, there has also been a lingering interest in acquiring Olmo from Barcelona.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

When did Arsenal show interest in Olmo?

The report only goes as far as saying that the North Londoners made a 'recent' attempt to acquire the Spain international.

Arsenal allegedly made their move at a time when Olmo was not enjoying regular starts under Hansi Flick.

A total of 23 starts and 16 substitute appearances have been made in all competitions during 2025-26.

Olmo provided a key assist during the most recent 2-1 success at Atletico Madrid, taking his tally to seven goals and seven assists in La Liga this season.

As well as Barcelona having no interest in a sale, the report suggests that the 27-year-old also rejected a transfer away from Camp Nou.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Which Saudi Arabian club moved for Olmo?

Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah FC - who are managed by Brendan Rodgers - are said to have put forward a lucrative proposal for Olmo.

There was reportedly a desire to pay in the region of €60m (£52.29m) and present him with a contract worth €9.5m net per year.

Nevertheless, a switch to the Middle East never came close to fruition.