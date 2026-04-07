Preview: Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 07 Apr 2026 16:43

Playing in their first-ever European quarter-final, Crystal Palace welcome Fiorentina to Selhurst Park for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League tie on Thursday night.

After a goalless draw at home, the Eagles edged past AEK Larnaca in the round of 16, securing a 2-1 win after extra time in Greece, while Fiorentina overcame Rakow Czestochowa with 2-1 victories both home and away to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Match preview

After a difficult spell between mid-December and the end of January, when Crystal Palace failed to register a single win, they have rediscovered form at a crucial stage of the season.

The Eagles are now unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions and can take added confidence from their strong European run, having avoided defeat in their last six Conference League games.

It has nevertheless been a frustrating campaign overall, as Palace made a bright start to the 2025–26 season by going unbeaten in their opening 10 matches before losing momentum, with the squad impacted by the departure of several key players.

Oliver Glasner’s side have struggled for consistency at Selhurst Park, winning just three Premier League games at home, but they are capable of raising their level in a high-stakes encounter such as this.

This marks their first appearance in a major European quarter-final, making it a historic moment for the club, while they become the fifth English side to reach this stage of the Conference League - following Leicester City, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Chelsea - with all four having gone on to win their respective ties.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Fiorentina are regular participants at this stage of UEFA competitions, but this marks their first meeting with an English side since the 2023 Conference League final in Prague.

The Violets have endured a disappointing domestic campaign and currently sit 15th in the Serie A table, although, like Crystal Palace, Paolo Vanoli’s side have shown signs of improvement, going unbeaten in their last six matches.

Experience could prove decisive, as Fiorentina have reached at least the semi-finals in each of their previous three Conference League campaigns and possess a strong pedigree in knockout football.

They have won 10 of their 11 European quarter-finals, with their only defeat at this stage dating back to the 1969-70 season against Celtic.

In the previous round, Fiorentina became the first team to reach 50 matches in the Conference League, and they have lost just four of their 22 European quarter-final ties overall.

Crystal Palace Conference League form:

W D D W D W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

W L W D D W

Fiorentina Conference League form:

W L W L W W

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

D W W W D W

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

More than three weeks have passed since Crystal Palace last played a competitive match, and Glasner will be hopeful that the break has allowed several key players to recover in time for this crucial fixture.

Dean Henderson missed the second leg against AEK Larnaca due to illness, but the former Manchester United goalkeeper is expected to return between the posts on Thursday.

Similarly, Glasner confirmed towards the end of March that Adam Wharton had picked up a minor injury, although he should be fit enough to feature in this encounter.

Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure are doubts, with the former more likely to return later in the month.

For Fiorentina, several key players are expected to miss out, including Rolando Mandragora, Manor Solomon, Niccolo Fortini and Fabiano Parisi due to injury concerns.

However, there is some positive news for the visitors, as Dodo, who missed the clash against Hellas Verona, has returned to training and is expected to be included in the travelling squad.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Guessand

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fabbian, Fagioli, Ndour; Harrison, kean, Gudmundsson

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Fiorentina

The statistics strongly favour Fiorentina, who have won 15 of their last 16 two-legged European ties, while they have been less convincing against English opposition, winning only six of their last 13 such encounters.

While Crystal Palace have struggled for consistency at home this season, they have raised their level on European nights, and having reached this stage, they will believe they can go all the way, making a draw a likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.