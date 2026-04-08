Conference League
Crystal Palace
Apr 9, 2026 8.00pm
Selhurst Park
Fiorentina

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Visionhaus

Playing in their first-ever European quarter-final, Crystal Palace will look to make it a memorable occasion when they host Fiorentina in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League clash at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The Eagles edged past AEK Larnaca in the round of 16, securing a 2-1 win after extra time in Greece, while Fiorentina booked their place in the last eight with a 4-2 aggregate win over Rakow Czestochowa., and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. FIORENTINA

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Jorgen Strand Larsen (suspended), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Doubtful: Dean Henderson (illness), Adam Wharton (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Guessand 

FIORENTINA

Out: Tariq Lamptey (ACL), Rolando Mandragora (calf), Manor Solomon (thigh)

Doubtful: Niccolo Fortini (back), Fabiano Parisi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fabbian, Fagioli, Ndour; Harrison, Kean, Gudmundsson 

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