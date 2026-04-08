Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League first leg

By Darren Plant | 08 Apr 2026 10:33

Crystal Palace and Fiorentina square off in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final on Thursday night.

While the Eagles sit in 14th position in the Premier League table, the visitors to London are in 15th place in the Serie A standings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the information that you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina kick off?

The match between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina kicks off at 8pm (BST).

Two of the other three last-eight ties - including Mainz 05 vs. Strasbourg - also start at the same time.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina being played?

Crystal Palace are welcoming Fiorentina to Selhurst Park, which boasts a capacity of 25,486.

Fiorentina are facing Premier League opposition on away territory for the first time since they played Tottenham Hotspur in the last 32 of the Europa League back in 2015-16.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina in the UK

TV channels

Crystal Palace against Fiorentina has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 3 for viewers in the UK.

Paying subscribers can access TNT Sports 3 on channel numbers 417 (Sky), 523 (Virgin Media) and 410 (BT/EE TV).

Online streaming

The quarter-final first leg can also be streamed live on HBO Max, which recently replaced discovery+ as the official streaming partner of TNT Sports.

A TNT Sports subscription on HBO Max costs £33.99 a month, and the service can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available on the YouTube channels of TNT Sports and Crystal Palace, as well as the TNT Sports website.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Fiorentina?

Despite being viewed as the favourites for the trophy throughout this season's competition, Crystal Palace are yet to overly impress.

Not only did they finish outside of the top eight in the League Phase, they have only defeated Zrinjski Mostar and AEK Larnaca by 3-1 and 2-1 aggregate scorelines in the knockout phase.

This will represent their first competitive game since March 19, when they defeated Larnaca in Cyprus after extra time.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are bidding to reach at least the semi-finals of this competition for the fourth season in a row.

Paolo Vanoli's side have defeated Polish opposition across the last two rounds, beating Jagiellonia Bialystok and Rakow Czestochowa by 5-4 and 4-2 aggregate scorelines respectively.

They have recorded four wins and two draws from their last six games across all competitions, a run which includes a 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan before the March international break.