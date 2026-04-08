Wolves lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for crucial Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Apr 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 10:10

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to be without two players for Friday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Defender Enso Gonzalez is still nursing a knee injury, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is doubtful with a knock, but Jose Sa is expected to start between the sticks anyway.

Yerson Mosquera, Joao Gomes and Andre are all just one booking away from a two-match suspension, but the Old Gold trio are still expected to retain their places in Rob Edwards’s starting lineup.

Centre-back Mosquera could play alongside Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci, while Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno provide width as wing-backs in a 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1 formation.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and January signing Angel Gomes will battle it out for a start in centre-midfield alongside Joao Gomes and Andre, though teenage starlet Mateus Mane is also an option to play in the middle of the pitch.

If Mane is not playing in attack alongside Adam Armstrong, who scored his first Wolves goal in the 2-2 draw at Brentford on March 21, striker Tolu Arokodare or Hwang Hee-chan could return to the first XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare

> Click here to see how West Ham United could line up for this contest