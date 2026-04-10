Hearts, Rangers or Celtic? AI predicts who will win 2025-26 Scottish Premiership title by a single point after final-day drama

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 21:55 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 22:12

The Scottish Premiership title race is hotting up, with leaders Hearts bidding to upset the apple cart and fend off stern competition from Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic to lift the trophy.

Hearts have enjoyed a memorable 2025-26 season thus far and manager Derek McInnes is hoping to steer the Jam Tarts to their first top-flight title since 1960.

The Tynecastle outfit briefly surrendered top spot for the first time since September following Rangers' 4-2 home victory over Dundee United last weekend, but they returned to the summit with an unconvincing 2-2 draw at basement club Livingston.

While just one point separates Hearts from Danny Rohl’s resurgent Rangers side, reigning champions Celtic sit just two points further back in third spot, with a 2-1 win for Martin O’Neill’s men at Dundee last time out ensuring that this captivating title race will involve three teams heading into the final six fixtures.

The Scottish Premiership has now been split into two, with Hearts, Rangers and Celtic to all play against one another once more, while also navigating tricky tests against fellow top-six finishers Motherwell, Hibernian and Falkirk.

The big question on everyone’s lips is who will go on to lift the SPFL trophy? Here, Sports Mole has asked AI to simulate the rest of the season, game-by-game, to determine whether Hearts, Rangers or Celtic will emerge victorious.

AI predicts SPFL end-of-season table: Final-day agony for Hearts as Celtic win record 56th title

© Sports Mole

The simulated AI model envisions a thrilling finale and has predicted that Celtic will overtake both Rangers and Hearts to finish top of the table and retain the Scottish Premiership title, courtesy of final-day drama.

The Hoops are forecast to accumulate 16 points from a possible 18 available en route to lifting a record 56th top-flight trophy, winning five of their remaining six fixtures (D1) including a 3-1 home success over St Mirren this weekend.

After facing St Mirren again in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, Celtic have been backed to win their next three league games against Falkirk, Hibernian and - crucially - Rangers, beating the latter by a 2-1 scoreline in the Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Six days earlier, Rangers play out a 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle, allowing Celtic to leapfrog the Gers into second place and move to within just one point of the Jam Tarts at the summit heading into the final two fixtures.

All three title-chasing teams play on May 13, and it is Rangers who capitalise on both Hearts and Celtic dropping points in score draws with Falkirk and Motherwell respectively. Rohl’s side beat Hibs 2-0 at Ibrox to ensure that a three-way title race goes to the final day of the season, with only two points separating all three teams.

The stage is set for a historic ‘winner-takes-all’ finale at Parkhead on May 16, and it is Celtic who are predicted to rise to the occasion, securing a clinical 2-0 victory over Hearts to leapfrog the Jam Tarts and finish on 80 points, snatching the Premiership title by a single point.

Despite beating Falkirk 3-1 away from home, Rangers narrowly miss out on top spot and are forced to settle for second place, finishing just above Hearts who drop down to third on goal difference having led the way for the vast majority of the season.

Celtic 2025-26 SPFL results, predicted by AI Apr 12 | Celtic 3-1 St Mirren Apr 25 | Celtic 2-0 Falkirk May 03 | Hibernian 1-2 Celtic May 10 | Celtic 2-1 Rangers May 13 | Motherwell 1-1 Celtic May 16 | Celtic 2-0 Hearts

Rangers 2025-26 SPFL results, predicted by AI Apr 12 | Falkirk 0-2 Rangers Apr 26 | Rangers 3-0 Motherwell May 04 | Hearts 1-1 Rangers May 10 | Celtic 2-1 Rangers May 13 | Rangers 2-0 Hibernian May 16 | Falkirk 1-3 Rangers