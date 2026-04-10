Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta addresses "ambition" amid contract rumours as Premier League title race intensifies

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Apr 2026 19:54 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 20:55

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that there is still much to achieve at the club amid rumours of contract discussions behind the scenes.

The Gunners will continue their quest for the Premier League title on Saturday against Bournemouth, and they will hope to move 12 points ahead of Manchester City.

If Arteta wins the title, he would claim his first trophy as boss since 2020, and it would complete his journey as the team's head coach.

However, the Spaniard's contract will expire at the end of 2026-27, and there are fears that he could soon leave the Londoners.

Arteta shot down claims of extension talks, but he insisted there is more to come at Arsenal, telling reporters: "Yeah, I'm fully committed here. I'm really happy and I feel good. My family is good. I still have so much ambition and things to do in this football club and for now we are in a good place.

"No, there's no news on [a contract extension]. I think we have no time to discuss that now. The full focus is on what we have to do from here until the end of the season."

Arteta is the Premier League's second longest serving manager, with only Pep Guardiola having been in charge for a longer period than him.

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Why Mikel Arteta deserves new contract

When Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019, he inherited a side that was directionless under Unai Emery, with the current Aston Villa boss failing to take the club forward after Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal finished eighth and fifth in Arteta's first two full seasons in charge, but they have since finished second three times, and the club's points tally of 89 in 2023-24 was the second highest total they have ever managed in the Premier League.

The Gunners were known for their defensive frailty prior to his arrival, but they have become arguably the best defensive outfit in Europe.

Though there has been a distinct lack of silverware at the Emirates during the Spaniard's tenure, he has firmly established the team back at the top level of European football.

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Arsenal vs. Bournemouth: Make or break in the Premier League

Arteta has guided the club to three consecutive second-placed finishes during his time at the Emirates, and he has faced consistent criticism for his style of play.

The Gunners have often played risk-averse football, relying on set pieces to break down stubborn defences, but few fans would complain if those tactics resulted in a Premier League title.

Arteta has urged fans to arrive early and in the best shape possible for his side's clash with Bournemouth, and with just seven games left top play in the league, a win on Saturday could put the club within touching distance of the league.