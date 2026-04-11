Arsenal transfer news: Gunners among several clubs 'eyeing' move for Liverpool-linked defender

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 16:50 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 16:50

Arsenal are reportedly among several clubs showing strong interest in signing Celta Vigo’s versatile defender Oscar Mingueza in the summer transfer window.

A product of La Masia, Mingueza joined Celta in the summer of 2022 after making 66 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

The 26-year-old has steadily developed into a key figure for the Spanish side, making 138 appearances and contributing seven goals along with 15 assists.

This season, the Spain international has featured 20 times in La Liga, registering five goal contributions, while also impressing with his performances in the Europa League.

Mingueza’s current contract with Celta runs until the end of the season, and several Premier League clubs are keen to secure his services on a free transfer.

Arsenal among host of clubs eyeing move for Oscar Mingueza?

© Imago

Aston Villa have recently been linked with a move for the Spaniard, while Newcastle United and Everton are also understood to be monitoring his situation closely.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal have now entered the race for Mingueza, whose ability to operate both as a centre-back and across either full-back position makes him a highly valuable option.

The Gunners are likely to face stiff competition, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham also reportedly interested in signing him.

Multiple clubs have already opened discussions, with intermediaries involved at this stage, and Arsenal view Mingueza as a high-quality squad addition rather than an immediate first-choice starter.

Mikel Arteta already has strong defensive depth at his disposal, but Mingueza could still prove to be a smart addition, particularly if players such as Ben White or Myles Lewis-Skelly depart in the summer.

Oscar Mingueza could be a smart signing for Liverpool

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Reds are expected to reinforce their defensive options this summer, with Andrew Robertson set to leave and Joe Gomez also facing an uncertain future.

Although Mingueza is most comfortable at right-back, he is equally capable on the opposite flank, and his versatility combined with his availability on a free transfer makes him an appealing target.

He also brings valuable top-level experience and the technical quality required to succeed at elite Premier League clubs, although he may ultimately favour a destination where he is guaranteed more regular playing time.