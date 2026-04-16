Alex Manninger death: Arsenal, Liverpool pay tribute to 48-year-old goalkeeper after fatal accident

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 15:16 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 15:39

Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus goalkeeper Alex Manninger has tragically passed away at the age of 48 following a car accident in Austria.

On Thursday afternoon, reports emerged stating that the ex-shot-stopper had lost his life after a train collided with his vehicle at Salzburg railway station, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Tributes have since been flooding in for Manninger, who has been remembered by erstwhile clubs Arsenal, Juventus and Liverpool, whom he ended his career with in the 2016-17 season.

"Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48," Liverpool said. "The Austrian arrived at Anfield in July 2016 to spend the final season of his lengthy playing career as a Red. The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex's family and friends at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Juventus paid tribute to Manninger's "rare values" in an emotional social media statement, posting on X: "Today is a terribly sad day.

Alex Manninger death: Tributes pour in for ex-Arsenal, Liverpool goalkeeper

Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.



All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.



Rest in peace, Alex ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4i7jjjLQl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2026

"He has left us not only as a great athlete, but as a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an extraordinary professional seriousness. Juventus expresses its condolences for the passing of Alex Manninger and stands with the family in this moment of grief."

Arsenal soon followed suit with a statement of their own on social media, posting: "Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex."

Manninger's professional footballing career spanned 22 years from 1995 to 2017, during which time he also made 33 appearances for the Austria national team.

Alex Manninger career remembered following death aged 48

Alex Manninger career statistics Years active: 1995-2017 Club appearances: 309 Club clean sheets: 89 National team appearances: 33 National team clean sheets: 10 Trophies: 5 (1x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 2x Community Shield, 1x Serie A) Individual awards: Premier League Player of the Month - March 1998

While not reaching the same level of goalkeeping stardom as David Seaman or Jens Lehmann at Arsenal, Manninger's contribution to the Gunners' 1997-98 double victory made him a Gunners great in just a handful of games.

With Seaman on the sidelines in early 1998, Manninger started six straight Premier League games and kept a clean sheet in each of them - including the famous 1-0 win at Old Trafford over Manchester United - and was granted special dispensation to receive a winners' medal.

Only players who had featured in 10 Premier League games were permitted to receive a medal, but Manninger's efforts were considered significant enough that the Austrian went home with a shiny piece of metal.

Manninger also played five times during Arsenal's run to FA Cup glory that same season and made 64 appearances in total for the Gunners, keeping 22 clean sheets and also starting the 1999 Community Shield success over Man Utd.

Manninger departed Arsenal for Fiorentina in 2001 before leaving Highbury permanently one year later, after which he embarked on different European sojourns with Salzburg, Augsburg, Bologna, Udinese and most notably Juventus, playing 42 times for the Old Lady.

Amid his club exploits, Manninger was named in the Austria squad for Euro 2008, and the late 48-year-old then spent one year as a Liverpool backup before hanging up his boots in 2017.