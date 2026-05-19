Preview: Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 19 May 2026 07:36 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 07:37

Palmeiras host Cerro Porteno on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Parque in the fifth round of Group F of the 2026 Copa Libertadores, with kick-off at 01:30 BST on Thursday, May 21. Group leaders Palmeiras can mathematically secure their place in the last 16 with a game to spare if they claim victory in front of their home supporters.

The main challenge for Abel Ferreira will be navigating the most severe injury crisis his squad have faced in 2026. Cerro Porteno, meanwhile, arrive without confirmed absences and know that a win in Sao Paulo could send them back to the top of the group heading into the final round.

Match preview

Palmeiras arrive at the fifth round of the Libertadores in outstanding form this season. The runaway leaders of the Brasileirão on 35 points from 16 rounds, Palmeiras have recorded ten wins, five draws and just one defeat, and also boast the competition's best attack.

Flaco López has been in superb form as the squad's leading scorer, while Andreas Pereira has established himself as the primary creative force in the team.

That consistency has extended to the Libertadores. Palmeiras remain unbeaten after four matches, with two wins and two draws, maintaining a strong record under the Portuguese manager, who has built one of the most dominant continental campaigns among South American clubs in recent years. Even fielding a rotated side in Asunción, Palmeiras managed to claim an important draw against Cerro Porteño in the third round.

The situation became more difficult, however, following a draw against Cruzeiro in their most recent Brasileirão fixture. Injuries to Ramón Sosa and Felipe Anderson have extended a list of absentees that already included key players such as Vitor Roque and Piquerez, adding to the coaching staff's challenges in selecting their strongest available side.

Despite those injury concerns, Palmeiras remain strong favourites at the Allianz Parque. The São Paulo club have not lost to Cerro Porteño at home since 2018 and have accumulated largely positive results against the Paraguayans in recent years. For this fixture, the expectation is that the most competitive available line-up will be selected, raising the difficulty level for the visitors even further.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Another factor reinforcing Palmeiras' confidence is the collective strength built over recent seasons. Despite the notable absences, Palmeiras maintain a high competitive level thanks to their tactical organisation, pressing intensity and squad depth. At the Allianz Parque, the team typically take territorial control from the opening minutes, pressing opponents until spaces open up to accelerate their attacking play.

Cerro Porteño arrive in second place in Group F, having accumulated seven points from four matches. Ariel Holan's side have built their campaign on a solid defensive structure, conceding just two goals so far. The Paraguayan side's competitive profile is defined far more by their off-the-ball organisation than by their attacking output.

Their results reflect a side that are efficient but still unconvincing against opponents of greater technical quality. The draw against Palmeiras in Asunción came through unusual circumstances, after a Palmeiras goalkeeper own goal from a Juan Iturbe effort, while their only away win came against Junior Barranquilla. The side still need to prove they can sustain attacking competitiveness against more aggressive opponents.

In the Paraguayan championship, Cerro's form has been more unstable. The club sit third in the Apertura and have suffered recent defeats to Recoleta and Sportivo Trinidense, increasing internal pressure on Ariel Holan.

In that context, the Libertadores has come to represent not only an important sporting opportunity but also a means of sustaining the Argentine manager's position.

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

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Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Cerro Porteno Copa Libertadores form:

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Cerro Porteno form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Palmeiras' medical department is going through its most difficult spell of the 2026 season. Ramón Sosa sustained a left ankle injury against Cruzeiro and left the pitch on crutches, while Felipe Anderson suffered a muscular problem in the back of his left thigh in the first half. The pair join a list that already includes Piquerez, Vitor Roque, Bruno Fuchs and Benedetti, leaving Abel Ferreira without six players across different areas of the squad.

To replace Sosa in attack, Maurício appears as the primary option on the left flank, with Allan competing for the position. The positive news is the physical progress of Paulinho, who returned recently after approximately 300 days out and has already received minutes in recent fixtures.

Despite strict workload management, the forward is expected to gradually earn more time as an option from the bench. Leading the attack, Flaco López is the team's top scorer with 13 goals this season and is among those anticipating a call-up to the Argentine national team for the World Cup, alongside Agustín Giay, with both players on the preliminary list.

Ariel Holan arrives at the fixture without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns and will have a fully fit squad available for the match in São Paulo. Pablo Vegetti remains Cerro Porteño's primary attacking reference in 2026. Despite scoring just two goals in 13 appearances this season, the Argentine forward plays an important role as a target man and in aerial duels — a characteristic that will be tested against the partnership of Gustavo Gómez and Murilo at the Allianz Parque.

In defence, Gatito Fernández stands out as one of the Paraguayan side's key leaders. The experienced Uruguayan goalkeeper, well known in Brazilian football from his years at Botafogo, is expected to be kept busy by Palmeiras' attacking pressure.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Agustín Giay, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Arthur; Marlon Freitas and Andreas Pereira; Jhon Arias, Maurício and Allan; Flaco López. Manager: Abel Ferreira.

Cerro Porteno possible starting lineup:

Gatito Fernández; Gustavo Velázquez, Matías Pérez, Lucas Quintana and Marcelo Chaparro; César Bobadilla, Jorge Morel and Robert Piris da Motta; Juan Iturbe, Pablo Vegetti and Jonathan Torres. Manager: Ariel Holan.

We say: Palmeiras 2-0 Cerro Porteno

With early qualification at stake, Palmeiras are expected to impose themselves from the outset, even against the organised and compact defensive structure typically deployed by Cerro Porteno.

The creativity of players such as Andreas Pereiraand Jhon Arias, combined with the intensity of playing at the Allianz Parque, should allow the hosts to create openings as the contest progresses. While the injury list may have some effect, recent meetings still point towards an advantage for the Brazilian side.

Cerro’s attacking output also underlines why Palmeiras enter as clear favourites. The Paraguayan club have managed just three goals in four Copa Libertadores matches and have yet to show the attacking consistency required to trouble opponents of Palmeiras’ level.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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